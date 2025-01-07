Camila Cabello Has A New BF & He’s Like, Super Rich

Camila Cabello seems to be boo’d up again, and no, it’s not with her ex Shawn Mendes. She was spotted with her new beau, Henry Junior Chalhoub, while vacationing in St. Barts on Jan. 4. The pair were pictured packing on PDA as they enjoyed the Caribbean island together. So who exactly is Chalhoub?

Well, he seems to be a certified businessman and it’s all thanks to his family ties. He comes from a heavily prominent family in the fashion industry. They founded the company The Chalhoub Group, which is a Dubai-based luxury fashion distributor. The Chalhoub Group has worked with major fashion brands, such as Versace and Dior, and has been deemed the largest retail operator in the Middle East. The company also has a joint venture with Sephora, with 66 stores operating in the Middle East.

The Chalhoub Group has received significant recognition and even made it onto Forbes’ Top 100 Family Businesses list in 2023. With a net worth in the billions, it’s managed to become one of the most successful fashion companies within the industry.

Aside from all of this information, Chalhoub seems to live a very private life. He has no social media presence and isn’t known much to the public outside of his family’s company. Cabello and Chalhoub have known each other for quite some time, with their first meeting taking place in November 2024 at an Elie Saab afterparty in Saudi Arabia. Though there hasn’t been any official confirmation about the duo’s relationship, it seems they’re still in the early stages of dating.

Before meeting Chalhoub, Cabello was in an on-and-off again relationship with singer Shawn Mendes, which started in July 2019. The pair broke up in 2021 and briefly reconciled in 2023. And, if you really have been keeping up with the ex-couple’s timeline, then you’d know that Sabrina Carpenter’s apparently involved as she was rumored to be in a love triangle with these two.

After she and Mendes split, Cabello started dating entrepreneur Austin Kevitch in August 2022. Their relationship lasted a few months before the two decided to call it quits in February 2023.

Now, it seems Cabello’s found a new man and TBH, I luv it!