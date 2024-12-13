Wait, Did Shawn Just Address His Love Triangle With Sabrina & Camila?

It’s been a hot minute since iconic couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello officially broke up in 2021 but there has been speculation about their relationship ever since. Fans have always wondered what went down between them, and the drama concerning their rumored love triangle with Sabrina Carpenter. Mendes and Carpenter dated around March 2023, but broke up when Mendes got back together with Cabello. The rumors about this love triangle died down until fans started speculating if Carpenter’s viral song “Taste” was about Cabello. Since then, fans have been waiting for Mendes to address this love triangle, and it seems he finally has.

ICYMI, at the end of February 2023, Mendes and Carpenter were seen together walking around L.A. They also left Miley Cyrus’ album release party together, which officially sparked dating rumors.

Mendes never confirmed his relationship with Carpenter, but he never did with Cabello in the beginning, either. During his Dec. 12 appearance on John Mayer’s new SiriusXM show How’s Life?, the “Stitches” singer opened up about his dating life and though hedidn’t name any names, the implications seemed pretty clear.

When talking about a past relationship, Mendes mentioned how he regretted not communicating with a person he was seeing about his unresolved feelings for an ex. “I — two days before going to hang out with my ex — express, ‘I’m going to go out with my ex, because I have unresolved feelings,’” he said. “That’s what I’ve just learned, in my life, is if I’m having doubts about someone or about anything, to give that person the opportunity to talk about it with me.”

Carpenter’s song “Taste” details two women having been with the same guy, and the impression she leaves behind when this guy gets back together with his ex. I mean… could this really be a coincidence?

While the Mendes-Cabello-Carpenter love triangle is all people have been talking about for months, he doesn’t seem to have any lingering regrets about having songs written about him by an ex. “Hearing a song maybe talking about you in a way you don’t want to be talked about is not even close to the beauty of falling in love with someone for the first time,” he told Mayer.

Hey, compared to Mayer, I’d say Mendes isn’t doing too bad. Clearly, there are more ruthless songs to be an inspiration for. IYKYK.