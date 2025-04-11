Here’s Where To Stream Coachella 2025 If You Couldn’t Make It To The Desert

The biggest music festival of the year is finally here. If you’re a music lover, or enjoy staying up-to-date on current pop culture,you’ve probably been counting the days until Coachella 2025. In the middle of the desert, this beloved festival has hosted stars like Beyoncé, Harry Styles, and Chappell Roan. It’s undeniable, Coachella performances go down in history. But what if you couldn’t make it to the desert this year? Here’s where to live stream Coachella 2025.If you’re not attending Coachella, you can still stay up to date on performances. Every year, Coachella produces stunning sets and meme-able moments, and I’m here to make sure you don’t miss a thing, from where and when to see headliners to weekend one’s top performers. So throw a watch party or cozy up in bed — you’re going to Coachella!

Where To Stream Coachella 2025

Fortunately, Coachella live-streams all of their stages on YouTube. Simply go to Coachella’s account, @Coachella, and begin watching. The streams begin April 11 at 7 p.m. EST and 4 p.m. PST. There are six stages and six live streams, so you can choose which one you want to watch based on who’s performing and at what time. If you’re throwing a watch party or just want to watch multiple stages at once, you can use multiview on your TV to watch up to four live streams at once. Plus, if you’re a YouTube Shorts enjoyer, DJ sets will be streamed live vertically on Shorts. Finally, YouTube has also added a new option to watching the performances this year: “Watch With.” Select creators will hold live reactions and commentary streams on performances, this way you can watch with your favorite influencers. The specific creators have yet to be announced.

The Coachella 2025 Schedule

Now that you know where to stream, you need to know who to stream. Weekend one’s headliners include Lady Gaga (April 11), Green Day (April 12), and Post Malone (April 13). Lady Gaga is an especially-anticipated performer, having already headlined the festival once in 2017 and with the release of her album Mayhem in March. However, there are many other performers you won’t want to miss this weekend. On Friday, that includes Missy Elliott, Benson Boone, Tyla, Ravyn Lenae, and DJ Mustard. For Saturday, keep an eye out for Charli xcx (I know that performance will break the internet), Clairo, T-Pain, Japanese Breakfast, and ENHYPEN. Finally, Sunday will round out the festival’s first weekend with Megan Thee Stallion, beabadoobee, Shaboozey, and Ty Dolla $ign. The times of every performance are shown on Coachella’s Instagram. If you want to stay even more up-to-date, you can download the official Coachella Livestream app to view the schedule and build your own with your favorite artists, complete with set reminders.

Who said you needed to go to California to go to Coachella?