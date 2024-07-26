Wondering When Simone Biles Competes At The Summer Olympics? I’ve Got You Covered

It’s that time of the year again! The Summer Olympics is back, this time in Paris, and fans are excited to see their favorite athletes compete, especially Simone Biles. The Games officially starts with the opening ceremony on July 26, which means the gymnastics events are getting closer and we will soon see Biles showcase her skills along with the rest of Team USA.

So, when will Biles compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics? The champion gymnast’s Olympic schedule will begin with opening the women’s gymnastics competition in Paris in the team qualifying event on July 28, at 3:30 AM ET. She’s also expected to compete in the women’s team final on Aug. 1, the vault final on Aug. 3, the uneven bars final on Aug. 4, the balance beam final and the floor exercise final on Aug. 5.

Bile’s coach, Cecile Landi, confidently told the Olympics, “The whole team, you know, [the vibe] is bright. It’s the Olympic Games… The rings are everywhere, you know? So we feel much better. The girls feel good. We feel good.”

It sounds like Biles is ready to give the Games her all, and after killing it during training day with a perfect Yurechenko double pike vault and a poised landing on July 25, I’m looking forward seeing to what she’ll bring to the Olympics this year.

The 4-time Olympic Gold Medalist is known for her tremendous skills, which have been unmatched by any other gymnast in the professional sport. If Biles wins any medal of color during the 2024 Summer Olympics, she’ll become the most decorated American Olympic gymnast in history, a title currently held by Shannon Miller.

But that’s not all. If Biles wins another Olympic gold medal, she’ll beat Anton Heida’s record for the most Olympic gold medals for an American gymnast.

Being a top-tier gymnasts is no easy feat for the 27-year-old. In her debut Netflix documentary, Simone Biles Rising, Biles discussed the relentless work she had put into becoming the gymnastics star she is today.

The pressure became a little too much to handle during the 2021 Olympics, prompting Biles to withdraw from the remaining events as a result of mental health declining due to the overwhelming pressure to perform.

Four years later, Biles seems ready to conquer that overwhelming pressure and give the 2024 Summer Olympics her all. Like she fearlessly told Netflix in her documentary, “I get to write my own ending.”

As fans and Olympic-watchers eagerly anticipate the women’s gymnastics finals, let’s hope to see Biles become one of the two American women to qualify for the individual all-around final.