Wait, Simone Biles Has *How* Many Olympic Medals?

The Olympics wouldn’t be the same without Simone Biles. She’s been the athlete to watch since her olympics debut in 2016 as she’s dominated gymnastics events all over the world. Today, Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time with 37 Olympic medals and world championship wins combined! In the upcoming Summer 2024 Olympics in Paris, which kick off on July 26, Biles has the chance to extend her records. With the Summer 2024 Olympics right around the corner, I’m so ready to see Biles dominate the Games and maybe even take home even more olympic medals.

SIMONE BILES HAS seven OLYMPIC MEDALS IN TOTAL.

Biles pulls out all the stops when competing in the Olympic Games, so it’s no surprise that she has seven medals with a whopping four of them being gold. She won all four gold with Team USA in 2016, in the floor, vault, and all-around events.

In Tokyo, she won a team silver medal for the Women’s team and a bronze medal following her balance beam routine. During the 2020 Olympics, Biles made headlines when she opted not to compete in the remaining events due to mental health challenges. Her openness on the subject sparked an important conversation while inspiring her teammates and worldwide viewers alike. “I do believe everything happens for a reason, and there was a purpose,” Biles told TIME magazine in 2021. “Not only did I get to use my voice, but it was validated as well.”

BUT She COULD RECEIVE MORE OLYMPIC MEDALS THIS YEAR!

Based on her performance during the the Summer 2024 Olympic trials and past gymnastics meets, Biles has the potential to break numerous records at the 2024 Olympics.

At 27 years old, Biles is now the oldest gymnast to compete in the Olympics since the 1950s. If she wins a gold medal this time around, she’d be making history as the oldest gymnast to do so at the Olympics. If she wins two, she’ll break Anton Heida’s record of the most gold medals held by an Olympic gymnast.

It’s almost certain that Biles will win at least one medal given her track record.

SHE EVEN HAS MOVES NAMED AFTER HER

Biles’ impact on gymnastics history extends far beyond just her numerous medals — she’s pioneered several difficult moves that are now named after her. In 2013, when she was just 16 years old, she introduced the Biles on floor exercise, a notoriously difficult double layout with a half twist. Most recently, she became the first athlete to land a Yurchenko double pike on the vault in 2023, a dismount now known as the Biles II.

Needless to say, Biles is a force to be reckoned with and I can’t wait to see what more she accomplishes at the 2024 Summer Olympics.