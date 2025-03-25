Did anyone else forget that TikTok could still be banned in the United States? The app’s fate is still uncertain as the April 5 deadline for its parent company, ByteDance, to sell to a U.S. buyer gets closer and closer. And with TikTok’s future up in the air, multiple social media platforms have been suggested as the next “it-app” to take TikTok’s place, from RedNote, to Lemon8, to the yet-to-launch Neptune. But for college students specifically, there might be another new app to pay attention to: Connyct.

Launched on Feb. 20, Connyct is a social media platform made exclusively for college students that offers a host of features to make it safe, fun, and geared toward fostering authentic connections. “[Connyct] fosters authentic engagement to bring people together and to “Connyct,” the platform’s founder and CEO, Matt Berman, stated in a press release announcing the app’s availability.

While still a short-form video app that functions with a “4U” page very similar to TikTok, the main difference lies in the app’s “events” page, where users can post about upcoming social events. Additionally, the app has partnered with Warner Music Group to offer a large catalog of licensed music available for users.

Upon first opening the app one can see that it has a distinctly different vibe from other apps, specifically because it’s not inundated with advertisements and celebrities or other influencers. With its features focusing on connecting real-life college students with one another, the app is less about commerce and influence and more about communicating.

Here’s what else to know about the app.

Can I get the Connyct app now?

Yes! Connyct is available for download for iOS; all you’ll need is a college email address ending in “.edu” so the app can verify you are a college student. While the app is new, it is super easy to claim your username and start connecting with people and events on your college campus. Connyct is still working on bringing the app to Android users.

How do you post on Connyct?

Posting content on the Connyct app is simple; look for the plus sign at the bottom of the app and select whether you would like to post a “new post,” which could be a video or picture, similar to posting on TikTok. Connyct has features like community channels that cater to users with specific interests like sports, fashion, or other hobbies, as well as a traditional group chat and direct messaging feature.

How do I use Connyct’s Events feature?

On the Events page, you can find different socials, club meetings, parties, tailgates, and activities happening on your campus as well as others. While some of the events being advertised by users on the app are more chill — like a hangout at the lake or yoga in the park — other users in clubs and sororities are promoting their bigger events, like galas and fundraisers. To post about an event;, simply select “create new event,” fill out the details like the date, time, location, and add some pictures or videos of what the event will be like — and you’re done!. When posting about an event, you can post as the event is happening, too, which is great for more casual hangouts, or post advertisement-style content about upcoming events.

What does Connyct’s music feature entail?

Many social media users have struggled with music availability on apps, whether due to copyright issues or obscure songs not being available. Connyct has found a way to change that by partnering with Warner Music Group to offer a large catalog of licensed music for users to explore. “Music is the heartbeat of the college experience, and Warner Music Group is committed to ensuring that our artists’ music is available wherever their fans are,” Warner Music Group VP of digital strategy and business development Rachel Scarpati said in a press release.

Connyct has positioned itself as an exciting upcoming app with truly unique features that sets it apart from TikTok. The app’s exclusivity to college students is a plus; however, it is unclear how the app will monitor whether users are still in college or not — something to keep in mind should the app become more popular.