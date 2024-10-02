Um, Will We See Leo & Brittany Again In ‘LIB’ Season 7?

Get your popcorn ready, because Love Is Blind Season 7 is finally here! This season’s cast features 29 singles who have a variety of professions, ranging from military veterans to an art dealer…yeah, an art dealer. It’s also the first LIB season to feature a set of sisters, so you know that this season is going to be filled with a bunch of juicy moments. One couple who stood out the most during the first six episodes was Leo and Brittany.

Right off the bat, the two seemed to be getting along really well, specifically in the pods when they were getting to know each other in a sincere way. Although their love triangle with Hannah caused some doubts, specially for Brittany who didn’t like feeling like Leo’s second choice, the two kept their relationship going and eventually got engaged. But after meeting for the first time face-to-face in episode 5, a message popped up on the screen that read, “Brittany & Leo were not one of the six couples chosen by producers to continue their journey in Mexico.” After that, Brittany and Leo were not seen again.

So, what the heck happened to Leo and Brittany?

There are a few theories as to why these two didn’t go on the trip to Mexico with the other couples and were not seen again after their engagement. While it’s possible the spark between them could have fizzled out before the engaged couples headed off to Mexico, there’s also the chance that producers didn’t see much potential in Leo and Brittany’s relationship. Her Campus reached out to Netflix for comment on this theory, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If you’re a longtime fan of Love Is Blind, then you’re probably well aware of how some couples get engaged on the show but don’t have their journeys documented. In season 1, Rory and Danielle became engaged on the show, as did Westley and Lexie, but Netflix didn’t show their stories. Also in earlier seasons, couples like Joey and Cailtin, as well as Jason and Kara, got engaged but never finished their time together on the show. In hindsight, this could mean that the couples have ended their relationship or decided to no longer be on the show.

TBH, I was hoping to see Leo and Brittany’s relationship outside of the pods but who knows, maybe they’ll make an appearance later in the season.