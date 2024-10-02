Leo From ‘LIB’ Has A Pretty Cool Job & He Teaches People On IG How To Do It

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 7 follow. Y’all, a new season of Love is Blind dropped on Oct. 2 and we’ve got a new group of singles who are taking a chance at finding love inside of the pods. If you’re just like me and have already binged the first six episodes of Season 7 like it’s nobody’s business, you too are probably obsessing over the new cast members of this season (because they are absolutely iconic). One of the cast’s most notable members is Leo Braudy, who has already found himself in a love triangle with both Hannah and Brittany. While his love life in the pods has been rather interesting so far, Braudy’s professional life in the real world is pretty exciting, which he didn’t waste time bringing up in the Love Is Blind universe.

In case you didn’t know, Braudy is an art dealer, which is something that’s held him back in the love department as he’s longed for a genuine and pure connection since his past relationships often felt superficial due to how much money he makes in his job. If you’re like me, you may have wondered more about what Braudy’s job entails, and y’all, after much research, I have some answers.

Braudy runs his family’s art dealing and advisory business, Capital Art Advisory, that is based in New York City. According to the business’s website, “Capital Art Advisory is a boutique art advisory firm specializing in blue-chip art and installations for corporations, institutions, and select individuals.” In the show, Braudy revealed that he took over the business after his grandparents and parents passed, and as an only child, he had to step into the role of owner of Capital Art Advisory.

In addition to running the art dealing business, Braudy maintains a presence on social media where he educates followers on all things art. In his Instagram series “Art in the Park,” Braudy interviews strangers and asks their opinions on all things relating to art while sharing some insight into the art world. He also drops some tips and tricks of the art world, like how to negotiate prices of art and also any essential tips established and aspiring art dealers should know (Braudy revealed that it’s important to know all the measurements of various parts of your hand and arm to help you know the size of art BTW).

IDK about you, but I can’t stop watching his videos. I might even become an art dealer now.

Braudy has also used his appearance on this season of LIB to showcase the works of smaller artists. On September 28, Braudy posted a video on IG asking for artists to submit submissions to the link in his bio, where he will then showcase an artist on social media each time a new batch of episodes drop for LIB, which TBH is so sweet.