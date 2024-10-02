Let’s Talk About The Love Triangle Between Leo, Hannah, & Brittany On ‘LIB’

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 7 follow. As a self-proclaimed Love is Blind fangirl (and OG watcher, not to brag), you best believe I was counting down the days until Season 7 dropped. Y’all, the first batch of episodes was finally released on Oct. 2 and the tea is already piping hot.

Any LIB fan knows that it’s never a true season of the show without a messy pod love triangle. In Season 7, there’s a love triangle between podmates Hannah, Brittany, and Leo, so let’s break down the drama (because it was a lot).

It all started when art dealer Leo swiftly connected with Brittany in the pods. Leo loved Brittany’s bubbly personality and the fact that she didn’t make a big deal out of his career and financial status. Leo opened up about his struggles to find a genuine connection where money wasn’t a factor, and since he took over his family’s art business, he has quite a bit of it.

Leo also instantly connected with Hannah (who he also lowkey said the same thing to). But Hannah also found herself connecting with Nick (nicknamed Mr. Suave) who she ended things with after feeling like he was a little too smooth for her liking and wasn’t sure if they could last long-term. Hannah and Brittany then focused on their sole connection with Leo who was definitely confused about who he wanted to choose.

Netflix

Leo told Brittany that he was falling for her while also being extremely torn about his feelings for Hannah. Brittany was (rightfully) upset at being pit against Hannah to fight for Leo’s love and wanted nothing more than to be Leo’s first choice. Hannah ended up regretting letting Nick go and then reconnected with him in the pods. She then broke the news to Leo (who did not take it well). “Do you feel like I wasn’t committed to you? I kind of felt the same with you because you were dating someone else. I never held it against you,” Leo told Hannah. “I can’t fight for something if you’ve already made up your mind.”

Hannah felt as though Nick treated her like a first choice, while Leo just treated her like an option. Leo was in shambles (to say the least) over this news, and told her that he loves her AND wants her to be his wife. Unfortunately, though, Hannah’s mind was made up and she ultimately chose Nick. By default, it seemed as though Brittany then became Leo’s first choice, but she did not love the feeling of being picked only because she was Leo’s only choice left (and TBH who would?)

Leo and Brittany still got engaged in the pods and their reveal was…interesting. It seemed as though there was too much resentment and lingering feelings for Brittany and Leo to have a real chance, but the two were still part of the six couples (including Nick and Hannah) who headed off to Mexico for a romantic getaway. No need to wait for an update from the reunion, though. LIB already informed us that Leo and Brittany were not part of the couples getaway to Mexico.

Here’s to hoping that navigating love outside the pods gets easier for Leo and Brittany and Hannah and Nick!