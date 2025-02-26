Wait, WTF Happened Between Alix Earle & Alex Cooper?

This is, for sure, a hot mess. ICYMI, on Feb. 25, it was announced that Alix Earle’s Hot Mess podcast had been dropped by Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network. By renouncing all rights to Hot Mess, sources confirmed that Cooper and SiriusXM would no longer sell ads for the show and give Earle the freedom to explore other opportunities.

Cooper began her podcast empire in 2023 with the launch of the Unwell Network, signing Earle on to amplify the Gen Z voice that production wanted to cultivate. It was a subsidiary of Trending, the media company Cooper created with her husband, Matt Kaplan, who works for ACE Entertainment. In 2024, Cooper signed a deal with Sirius XM, replacing Spotify as her distribution and advertising partner. These rights included her music channels Unwell Music and Unwell on Air.

When Cooper had Earle join the Unwell Network, it seemed to mark the beginning of a powerhouse friendship. But in the weeks leading up to news of Earle’s podcast getting dropped by Cooper’s company, fans speculated that there was drama brewing between the two content creators. So, is there really Alix-on-Alex drama happening? Here’s what we know.

Earle and cooper haven’t been seen together In a while.

On Feb. 11, Betches reported that despite both Copper and Earle being in New Orleans for the 2025 Super Bowl LIX, they weren’t seen together. This raised a ton of red flags, considering Cooper hosted an Unwell Super Bowl party with her Unwell Network collaborators, which included Grace O’Malley, Avery Woods, and more.

Lack of social support.

If you’ve been paying close attention to the Unwell Network’s social media activity, then you might have noticed that it hasn’t been promoting Earle and her Hot Mess podcast like it used to. The official accounts have been singing Hallie Batchelder’s praises instead — am I sensing a replacement?

Earle’s dad gets involved.

In a December 2024 episode of the Hot Mess podcast titled “Family, Finances & Football”, Alix’s dad, TJ Earle, made an appearance. For those who don’t know, TJ manages Alix and his other daughter, Ashtin, and during the episode, the former mentioned how her dad is good at “having hard conversations with people” when it comes to them not realizing her full potential or “what she needs to be doing.” TJ then brought up an incident that was “business but also something else.” He explained he “wasn’t happy about it” and “still isn’t.” Was he hinting at Alix’s partnership with a big podcast? She said “teaaaa” so this story feels too coincidental.

Two warring guests at the same time.

A few days after Earle promoted her interview with Brianna Chickenfry in December 2024, Cooper announced she would be welcoming Grace O’Malley to the Unwell family. O’Malley and Chickenfry’s beef was everywhere after Chickenfry’s BFFs tell-all following their falling out. So yeah, it’s a bit awkward that those two were back-to-back guests on partnered podcasts.

Fans doubt the success.

When Earle and Cooper’s collaboration was first announced in August 2023, fans were quick to point out that the partnership might not have the best end result for Earle, who had a massive following but would be giving Cooper a big chunk of podcast revenue. Is this what ultimately brought Earle and Cooper’s collaboration to an end?

Only time — and maybe a podcast episode or two — will tell!