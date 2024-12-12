Brianna Chickenfry Just Gave A *Major* Update On Her Friendship With Grace O’Malley

It seems the PlanBri Uncut podcast isn’t the only thing that’s come to a screeching halt. Days after Brianna (Chickenfry) LaPaglia and Grace O’Malley clashed over announcing the end of their podcast (Her Campus reached out to Chickenfry and O’Malley’s teams for comment Dec. 10, but didn’t hear back at the time of publication), Chickenfry did a “tell-all” addressing the end of PlanBri and how her friendship with O’Malley is no more on the Dec. 11 episode of the BFFs podcast.

ICYMI, the status of Chickenfry and O’Malley’s friendship has been a topic of conversation for the last few months. It all started in May 2024 when fans sensed tension between the two, but Chickenfry quickly denied that there was any drama. Then in October, fans were convinced that something was going on between the friends after noticing that Chickenfry didn’t wish O’Malley a happy birthday. But again, Chickenfry denied rumors of a falling out. “Grace has been like a sister since I was 15 years old. I wished her a happy birthday privately. I’m sorry but I’m having a week from hell and I’m tired of having to feel the need to explain myself to people who don’t know me. Love ya guys and that’s all there is to it,” she wrote in an Instagram Story at the time.

Following Chickenfry’s very public (and messy) breakup from Zach Bryan, it was revealed he and O’Malley never got along, which ultimately drove a wedge between her and Chickenfry. That same month, on Oct. 10, Chickenfry revealed during an episode of PlanBri that the podcast was going on a hiatus, but now, it’s over for good.

So now that we’re all caught up, let’s dive into Chickenfry’s “tell-all.” During the BFFs episode, Chickenfry shared that O’Malley’s hatred for Bryan put a strain on their friendship. “You can hate him, but you can still be there for me. And she never was,” she said. Chickenfry then claimed that after her breakup with Bryan, O’Malley still wasn’t there for her. “She knew everything that I was going through and she watched the internet hop onto it for a f*cking year,” she said. “I went to her in May and I was like, ‘Grace, you know everything that I’m going through and you still refuse to defend me online.’ She would always be like, ‘I know the truth. Everyone knows that we’re best friends and everything you’ve done for me.’ I’m just like, ‘Why don’t you f*cking say that online and stop feeding into this narrative?'” Her Campus reached out to O’Malley’s team for comment on Chickenfry’s claims, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Chickenfry and O’Malley’s friendship didn’t get any better after this. “I ended the podcast in October because it was like a forum to bully me. I couldn’t take it anymore. I ended me and Grace’s friendship. I was like, ‘I have to step a step back from this,’ because it was months of me being like, ‘Grace, can you please defend me?’ We didn’t talk anymore,” Chickenfry said. “I needed her so bad and I know she needed me, too, during that year. She felt like I left her.”

As for why Chickenfry decided to end the podcast, she said she couldn’t continue pretending she and O’Malley were friends for the show. “I needed to set a boundary … I ended the show because I couldn’t do it anymore.”

Chickenfry then said that she and O’Malley were in constant communication to figure out how they wanted to announce the end of PlanBri. Though O’Malley wrote in her three-part statement on IG that the end of the podcast “wasn’t a mutual decision,” Chickenfry begged to differ. “[O’Malley] didn’t reach out to anyone before posting that Instagram Story and she knew what it was going to do,” Chickenfry said. “She knew the podcast was over. We were talking about it.” Her Campus reached out to O’Malley’s team for comment about the end of the podcast, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

O’Malley has yet to publicly comment on Chickenfry’s “tell-all,” but I’m pretty sure it’s only a matter of time before she does.