Let’s Unpack The 2024 MAMA Awards In L.A. — Because It Was A Lot

Hollywood has the Oscars, western music has the Grammys, and K-pop? Well, K-pop has the MAMA Awards, and this year’s ceremony was packed with incredible performances. The three-day event kicked off on Nov. 21 in the U.S. for the first time ever at L.A.’s Dolby Theatre and featured performances by KATSEYE, RIIZE and many more. The awards then hopped across the Pacific to Japan’s Kyocera Dome where the next two nights featured performances by Seventeen, aespa, and Big Bang (yes you read that right!).

And although the performances, fashion, and celebrity interactions were all amazing, the awards are wrapped up in a lot of controversy. Following the RIIZE saga, many of their fans were caught in some major drama when security wouldn’t let them bring in banners or anything with the number 7 or orange! aespa and Seventeen both got the highest number of awards, which came with lots of excitement and disagreement from many K-pop fans. Yet the show was not overshadowed by the amazing performance by Bruno Mars and Rosé and if you didn’t already know, Big Bang reunited on stage, making the crowd and K-pop idols alike get up from their seats and jam out. From intense fan moments to unforgettable performances, the MAMA Awards had it all. So, let’s break down the highlights.

The OT7 RIIZE Saga Continues

This year has been a challenging one for RIIZE and their fans, known as Briizes. In November 2023, member Seunghan was removed from the group after pre-debut photos surfaced showing him in a relationship and smoking. However, on Oct.10, following strong support from a large portion of their fanbase, Seunghan was brought back to RIIZE. Unfortunately, his return was short-lived, as he was removed again on Oct. 13 after many domestic fans protested his rejoining by sending funeral wreaths to SM Entertainment’s headquarters. It was later announced that he would go solo in 2025. This decision, however, did not sit well with the international fanbase.

When RIIZE was scheduled to perform at the MAMA Awards in Los Angeles, many fans took it upon themselves to protest SM Entertainment’s decision. They made banners (which were banned just a week before the ceremony), and lightstick covers featuring the outline of the number 7. Some even protested outside the theater on the day of the event. Although lightstick covers were never explicitly banned, many were confiscated, along with freebies and free fan-made gifts that Briizes were handing out, whether they were protesting Seunghan’s removal or simply celebrating the group. Some fans reported that the security was so strict, that they took away anything orange (the group’s unofficial color) and anything featuring the number 7. Several fans left even more frustrated after hearing Anton’s speech when the group won Favorite Global Performer Male.

well this didn’t age well 😭 THEY THREW THEM AWAY i saved the heart in my shirt but sohee 💔💔💔 this was the cutest banner ever ty to who made it 💔 #mama #mnetmama #mamala https://t.co/oEi2KkBp5e — lita 🫧riize is 7 🧡 (@strawberrysoob_) November 22, 2024

guys they almost didn’t let me in because I’m wearing an orange blouse omg they’re making everyone take off their ribbons, banners ANYTHING ORANGE OFF — ashley 🍓 (@mexicanbts) November 22, 2024

aespa and Seventeen Dominated the MAMA’s

Following the tradition of award show debates, this year’s MAMA Awards sparked fan disagreements over who deserved each honor. Girl group aespa dominated the night, with viral hits “Supernova” and “Whiplash” solidifying their place as leaders of the 4th generation of K-pop. Aespa claimed the most awards, winning six out of eight nominations. Their most notable achievement was winning Song of the Year, a Daesang or Grand Prize, for “Supernova,” one of the four most coveted awards of the night. Seventeen followed with five awards, including two Daesangs—Album of the Year for Seventeenth Heaven and Artist of the Year.

Many fans pointed out the irony of aespa winning the most awards yet only securing one Daesang. Others disputed aespa’s win, arguing that “Magnetic” by new girl group ILLIT or “Perfect Night” by Le Sserafim deserved the win instead. Fans were also disappointed by Seventeen’s Album of the Year win, with some hoping either Jungkook or aespa would take the title. Regardless, aespa made history as the first group under SM Entertainment to win Song of the Year, while Seventeen continued to add to their accolades, becoming the second-most-awarded group at the MAMAs, behind BTS.

æspa didn’t just dominate 2024 charts with each title track, they also created a whole cultural shift in sk, engaging both the gp and analysts. it’s embarrassing that mama didn’t honor that by giving them aoty. it’s clear who actually owned this year. at least they got soty. pic.twitter.com/QIEr8tvxKx — 📟 𖠌 puff .𖥔 ݁ ˖ (@synkdyve) November 23, 2024

and mama was trying to tell me supernova was soty https://t.co/oa8smtEPra pic.twitter.com/XApL1MXIrL — sky yoongi luvr (@stillwithsky) November 25, 2024

Hateful and bitter people be asking if SEVENTEEN made noise this year. Well, sweeties, they made MUSIC, not just noise.

Sorry if you can’t relate, but the records broken, sold-out concerts, and those trophies speak for themselves. MAMA 2024’s ARTIST OF THE YEAR is SEVENTEEN 😊 pic.twitter.com/X4PyA38FN9 — 𝐈𝐬𝐡 ᡣ𐭩 (@wonhangyu_) November 24, 2024

how come they won artist of the year making zero noise compared to aespa this year? pic.twitter.com/iHglDMuhXl — næ (@ningaennie) November 23, 2024

Also both groups gave us amazing performances!

BIGBANG Reunion- In the Year of 2024?

As seen with aespa and Seventeen, one thing we can always count on at the MAMA Awards is the incredible performances, and this year was no different. Highlights included the LA Rams cheerleaders teaming up with KATSEYE, RIIZE covering NCT 127’s “Kick It,” (G)I-DLE performing remixes of “Super Lady” and “Fate,” and, of course, a BIGBANG reunion!

K-pop icon G-Dragon was honored with the Music Visionary of the Year award and performed several of his hits, including “POWER” and “Untitled (2014).” However, his performance truly exploded with energy when he was joined by fellow BIGBANG members Taeyang and Daesung for a rendition of “HOME SWEET HOME.” The stage featured G-Dragon and his dance crew in all pink (yes, even his hair!), while Taeyang and Daesung wore darker outfits. The trio then did an outfit change—because what is a BIGBANG performance without more iconic jackets?—and delivered an unforgettable set, performing their iconic songs “BANG BANG BANG” and “FANTASTIC BABY.” Fans and idols alike cheered, danced, and waved their lightsticks, creating an unforgettable atmosphere that was felt through the screen, closing out the MAMAs in the best possible way.