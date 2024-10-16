Um, Why Did Seunghan Leave Riize Like Right After Rejoining The Group?

These last few days may have been a breeze for most, but for fans of the K-pop group RIIZE (BRIIZE), it’s been a rough one. On Oct. 10, RIIZE’s official X account posted a statement letting the fans know that group member Seunghan would be returning after a 10-month hiatus. However, celebrations of his comeback were cut short when the same X account posted on Oct.13 that Seunghan would be permanently leaving the group.

Following Seunghan’s departure, fans and companies around the world have staged a boycott to protest the unfair treatment of Seunghan. Confused? Let me break down the entire situation for you, starting from the beginning.

In 2023, private photos of Seunghan (who was 19 years old at the time) before his K-Pop debut were leaked on social media. The photos included him holding a cigarette and another of him kissing an unidentified woman in bed. To many, this wouldn’t prompt much of a reaction. After all, many celebrities have become embroiled in far worse controversies. But in the K-Pop industry, it’s often seen as taboo for celebrities to date.

Following backlash, Seunghan was put on an indefinite hiatus from group activities in November 2023. A statement released by SM Entertainment, the group’s record label, read, “Seunghan is feeling severely apologetic and is reflecting on himself for causing disappointment and commotion to not only the team and members but also to fans due to issues regarding his personal life that are being leaked and circulated recently via social media and online communities.”

Seunghan’s Return

After a 10-month hiatus, RIIZE’s official X account announced that Seunghan would be rejoining the group. The post stated that after “extensive discussions with staff and the members,” it was decided that “the group’s future would be more meaningful with all 7 members.” To much of the group’s fanbase, this was great news.

While many celebrated Seunghan’s return, others were not so thrilled. Soon after the announcement, the area outside of the SM Entertainment building in Seoul, South Korea became flooded with funeral wreaths in protest of Seunghan rejoining the group. This sent a hateful and arguably violent message to Seunghan as well as the company for allowing his return.

Following the announcement of Seunghan’s return and subsequent backlash, fellow RIIZE member Wonbin took to Weverse to post in defense of his groupmate. He wrote that he hopes the fans realize that “the members have thought about this together again and again, considering this deeply.” The post has since been deleted from Weverse.

Seunghan’s Departure

A few days later, RIIZE’s official social media accounts announced that Seunghan would be leaving the group permanently. The company emphasized that it was Seunghan’s decision to leave, stating that he “has consistently expressed his desire to leave the group for the sake of the members and the fans.” Following this, Seunghan himself posted a handwritten letter on Weverse, marking the first time fans had heard from him directly since before his hiatus. He wrote, “Though I am far from perfect, I am sorry and thankful to those who have supported me up until now.”

#SEUNGHAN 🌟 wrote a post “It breaks my heart to see fans, who should be united in love for RIIZE, fighting because of me. I will continue to wholeheartedly support RIIZE and hope that they receive even more love in the future” pic.twitter.com/RyxP94PED6 — RIIZE WEVERSE (@riize_weverse) October 13, 2024

Fanbase Response

The treatment towards Seunghan and the actions of the SM Entertainment have fans concerned for Seunghan. Many worry that this incident will set a dangerous precedent for the future. They fear it will create an environment that requires K-Pop idols to meet impossible expectations or else, lose their careers.

The fans’ solution is a global boycott of all RIIZE media and products. Fans have been encouraged to unfollow the group on all social media platforms. In just four days following Seunghan’s removal from the group, the RIIZE official Instagram account lost about 200,000 followers. Many K-Pop merchandise stores are participating as well, announcing that they will not be restocking RIIZE products.

please unfollow riize from all platforms, stop interacting with the official accounts and don’t stream any of their music.

take the boycott seriously, this is our last chance to stand up for what is right. let’s be loud with our words as well as our actions. if you really want… — cc 🫧 (@bubbleseunghan) October 13, 2024

K-Pop fans all around the world are coming together in hopes that their pleas regarding Seunghan will be heard and that no other K-Pop will have similar experiences.