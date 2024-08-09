Get Ready: KATSEYE’s About To Be Your Newest Obsession

We have a new girl group in our mist and they’re proving to be a musical act you’ll want to keep on your radar this summer. KATSEYE is the latest group signed to both Geffen Records and HYBE (which represents Olivia Rodrigo and BTS, respectively), and as a fan of girl groups, this up and coming musical act is already making their way up my playlist. The group released their first single, playfully titled “Debut,” on June 28. However, the lyrics of “no, this ain’t a debut,” set the record straight that this group isn’t new to the scene as they’ve been making waves in music for about a year.

To give you a quick background on KATSEYE, the group was founded through the talent competition web series The Debut: Dream Academy, with the first episode premiering in August 2023. The show was an international partnership between Geffen Records, a U.S. recording label, and HYBE Labels, a South Korean entertainment company, to form a global girl group. The show had a different approach than traditional audition reality shows as all of the girls had trained for a year in L.A. and received lessons based on the K-pop trainee formula, which most K-pop groups learn before their debut. The competition resulted in the formation of KATSEYE, which consists of six girls: Manon, Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae. What distinguishes KATSEYE from other girl groups in the music industry is the diversity of its members, with Manon from Switzerland, Sophia from the Philippines, Yoonchae from South Korea, and Daniela, Lara, and Megan from various parts of the United States.

On Aug. 5, KATSEYE released their latest single titled “Touch.” The song serves as the group’s last single before their debut album, SIS (Soft is Strong), which drops on Aug. 16. They also have a new Netflix documentary Pop Star Academy: Katseye dropping on Aug. 21, which will viewers through the formation of the group. So, what can you expect from KATSEYE’s debut album and their new docuseries? Don’t worry besties, I’ve got you covered.

The group’s debut album will contain components of a K-pop album.

The album’s components are similar to those seen in K-pop albums, with a photocard, photobook, and poster among them. There are three physical versions: Soft, Strong, and Vinyl, with various concepts among the photos. On Aug. 8, KATSEYE released teasers for their strong version, which included images of the girls dressed up as their porcelain doll lookalikes, the latter of whom served as the cover art for both of the pre-release singles.

On August 9, the girls posted the second version concept, Soft, which showed them photographed in a record store, similar to the one depicted in the “Touch” music video. Along with the photocard, foldable poster, and photobook, each album has an envelope, lenticular card, lyric card, Polaroid, key ring, stickers, and, of course, the CD.

KATSEYE has a netflix doc coming.

According to the docuseries’s description, “Twenty aspiring pop stars undergo a K-pop training program in this docuseries about the creation of HYBE x Geffen’s first global girl group, KATSEYE.”

It’s safe to assume the show will be more of a behind-the-scenes look at the work that continues from The Debut: Dream Academy, and the teaser shows that there will be vulnerable interviews with the trainees themselves. I already have it saved to my watchlist!

KATSEYE is definitely a up-and-coming girl group you’re going to want keep your eye on!