The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nowadays, American politics have become incredibly polarized. At least to me, it feels like you have to be a mega fan of either party’s candidate in order to support them. There seems to be no in between; if you have any sort of criticism about Vice President Kamala Harris, people automatically assume you’re in favor of former President Donald Trump, and vice versa. This culture has also led people to believe that if you don’t align with a candidate on every single issue, you shouldn’t vote for them.

Take for example, Gen Z icon Chappell Roan. In a Sept. 10 interview with Rolling Stone, the pop star expressed dissatisfaction with the government and a non-committal viewpoint on the election. “I don’t have a side because I hate both sides, and I’m so embarrassed about everything going on right now,” she said in the interview. In response, the internet went into a frenzy, as many speculated her lack of endorsement for Harris (following endorsements from many other stars, including Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande) meant she wasn’t going to vote at all; some even wondered if she was secretly planning to vote for Trump. Roan then took to TikTok multiple times in the following days to clarify that she wasn’t voting for Trump, but would not endorse Harris because she didn’t align with her on key issues like trans rights and the war in Palestine. Despite her clarifications, many fans were still unsatisfied with her response, claiming her middling stance on the candidates perpetuated the idea both candidates are equally harmful for the country. In the end, though, Roan shared that she is planning to vote for Harris.

@chappellroan Im done talking about it. If you dont get what im saying from this, its a lost cause. And im not forcing you to agree with me. This is my statement. Have a good day ♬ original sound – chappell roan

Regardless of how you feel about Roan’s point of view or the way she handled the situation, she’s doing the right thing by still voting, even if she’s skeptical of the candidate she’s voting for. The truth is, there’s really no such thing as the perfect candidate — but that doesn’t mean you should opt out from the electoral process altogether. If you have the ability to vote and want to see change in this country, you should vote. You’re not accomplishing anything by not doing so, except giving the candidate you least agree with better odds of winning.

If you’re struggling with this concept, think about what’s at stake — not just for yourself, but also for others: the right to bodily autonomy, the ability to go to school safely, the potential to graduate from college debt-free and into a thriving job market, and so much more.

One of my biggest frustrations with the U.S. political system is that, when it comes to the presidential election, it forces voters into a binary; if they don’t particularly like either candidate in the two leading political parties, they’re forced to choose the “lesser of two evils.” I know I’m not alone in this thinking — many Gen Zers have expressed a similar dislike of the two-party system — and I do believe that, one day, the country can move away from this system.

Pick up a pen, go to the polls, and vote.

However, this country isn’t quick to enact change, and with four weeks until Election Day, we need to be real with ourselves and face the facts: This kind of change just isn’t going to happen right now. The candidates are who they are, and no amount of withheld votes is going to change the fact that either Harris or Trump will be the next president. But in order for any change to happen, we need to vote for leaders and legislation that will allow for the country to progress and evolve over time. (To me, the candidate who will allow for that is clear, and I urge everyone to decide for themselves who that candidate is for them.) Our political system isn’t great, but it’s the system we have, so we need to make the most of it — so pick up a pen, go to the polls, and vote.

And then the real work can begin.

I’m talking about holding elected officials accountable to the promises they made on the campaign trail, and pushing them to create the changes you want to see. Contacting representatives, petitioning, volunteering to specific causes, and even protesting are a few ways to be politically engaged after the election. Even simpler acts such as sharing information on social media, donating to organizations, and keeping yourself informed, are all part of moving the needle.

Change doesn’t just happen on a federal scale, either. Town halls and open forums that your senators, governors, and representatives host are great for staying informed and voicing your concerns. You can also join local activists groups on issues that you strongly believe in to help you stay in the know and build community.

Look, I know voting isn’t radical. You’re not going to submit your ballot and all of a sudden feel like you’ve made a huge difference. But it’s the first step of many you can take to shape a future of this country that you’re proud to be a part of — and maybe even a future where you’re excited to do your civic duty and vote for candidates you’re actually passionate about.

Bestie, do you *actually* know how to vote? We’ve got everything you need to make sure you’re fully prepared for Nov. 5. Visit HowToActuallyVote.com for a step-by-step guide to making your voting plan.