Yes, That Was Vivian Jenna Wilson In The “PINKY UP” Music Video

It’s a big day for EYEKONS. ICYMI, April 9 marks the release date for KATSEYE’s newest song and music video, “Pinky Up.” And while fans are still reeling about the absence of a core KATSEYE member, the cameo by Vivian Jenna Wilson has them totally gagged.

Fans were expecting the release of the track since the girl-group posted a cryptic video on March 30 featuring the Mona Lisa drinking a steaming cup of tea with her finger lifted into the air with the caption “oui oui 🫖.” The next day, on March 31, the group posted a video of a KATSEYE claw machine filled with stuffed animals, with the crane grabbing and pulling up a sword, then revealing the release date and title of the song with the caption “we’re screaming from cloud nine!!”

Now the song and music video are out, and fans have some thoughts. For one, the music video was released right before their scheduled Coachella performances on April 10 and April 17. “Pinky Up” is also the first song done by the group without one of their six OG group members. Manon Bannerman, who announced her temporary hiatus on Feb. 20 to focus on her health and well-being, is not featured in the song or video.

Her absence from the video has created some mixed-reactions from fans and a surprise from some to see that she wasn’t featured in the video during the trunk scene.

Waited for manon to be in the trunk, then daniella pops up in the katseye pinky up video pic.twitter.com/vuytvP5Agw — Junior 🇲🇽 (@jrjxnior) April 9, 2026

seeing dani pop out of the trunk instead of manon pic.twitter.com/NKxkBQ5voQ — seth (@sethh_sm) April 9, 2026

me when i saw daniela come out that trunk instead of manon pic.twitter.com/NAh6tyHdYb — desieee ⁴ || TWEAK!! (@desieluv) April 9, 2026

idk i really thought manon was gonna be in that trunk like i was looking forward to being gagged 😕 — millie 🇸🇻🏳️‍🌈 (@pickupthephonem) April 9, 2026

the gag they would've served if manon was to be in the trunk- pic.twitter.com/PagEvtVUIt — noah (@ponkbarbie) April 9, 2026

Vivian Jenna Wilson’s cameo also has EYEKONS losing it

Outside of one of the main members not being featured in the video, there is a cameo in the music video that took people by surprise. At around one minute and 15 seconds into the video, we see Vivian Jenna Wilson — a transgender model and social media content creator. Wilson is a public fan of the group. She posted a TikTok video — which is pinned on her profile with over 18.2 million views and 2.2 million likes — dancing with the group in June 2025 to their song “Gnarly.”

is that vivian jenna wilson in the katseye video??? — bee (@soobkatz) April 9, 2026

vivian jenna wilson is an absolute goddess.



pic.twitter.com/YPD7PM51Qk — bru nasser said sagr mohamed hussen araj (@hxrenchi) April 9, 2026

wait is that vivian jenna wilson pic.twitter.com/zctJsb6fkH — ✧𝓐𝓿𝓲 ✪ (@gymboYt) April 9, 2026

katseyes new song is just as ass as expected but what i wasnt expecting was seeing vivian jenna wilson in the MV — tessa (@musonoisshin) April 9, 2026

okay hear me out…first of all why the hell was Daniela in the trunk💔 and secondly I love the song except for the chorus and the post 😭😭 cause wtf was that… also vivian Jenna Wilson being in the mv is sooooo gaggy like yes girl pic.twitter.com/tdQBpkcuAS — Alex ✧🐾 (@_5rw2) April 9, 2026

A Teen Vogue article with Wilson about the “Pinky Up” cameo has her describing this opportunity as “the role of a lifetime.” Wilson posted a screenshot from the video onto her Instagram story on April 9 saying, “the doll council will decide your fate.”

Fans were on cloud nine to see this cameo from Wilson, where she absolutely slayed, and are excited to see what’s next from her. EYEKONS are officially up.