Why Manon’s Hiatus From KATSEYE Feels Bigger Than Just A Health Break

When HYBE and Geffen Records announced on Feb. 20 that KATSEYE member Manon Bannerman would be taking a “temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and well-being,” the statement was brief and direct. In many ways, it resembled other announcements the music industry has made when artists step back for personal reasons. But this time, the reaction felt different.

Within hours, social media platforms like TikTok, X, and Instagram were filled with speculation, analysis threads, and video breakdowns. Some fans questioned what the word “temporary” really meant. Others revisited past interviews and performance clips. For many Black fans in particular, the news reopened an ongoing conversation about what it means to be a Black artist or a Black member in a global pop group.

While there has been no indication of wrongdoing or mistreatment in Manon’s case (Her Campus reached out to HYBE and Geffen Records for comment but didn’t hear back by the time of publication), her hiatus has become part of a such broader cultural discussion that’s even bigger than KATSEYE itself — and speaks to larger patterns fans believe they’ve seen before.

Manon’s Hiatus Announcement

Manon announces a temporary hiatus from KATSEYE to focus on her health and wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/8RQ0SfLqUR — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 21, 2026

KATSEYE, the six-member girl group formed through The Debut: Dream Academy, has been on a steady rise since their 2024 debut. The group — made up of Manon Bannerman, Sophia Laforteza, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, and Yoonchae Jeung — has released two EPs, and even earned Grammy nominations in 2026. Manon, who is half-Swiss and half-Ghanaian, is the only Black member of KATSEYE.

In the label’s statement posted to Weverse, they said Manon would be stepping back from group activities to focus on her well-being. A few hours later, Manon posted her own message to fans saying, “I’m healthy, I’m okay,” but also adding, “Sometimes things unfold in ways we don’t fully control, but I’m trusting the bigger picture.” That final line prompted many online discussions, with fans attempting to find out what it could mean.

Why KATSEYE Fans Are Upset About Manon’s Hiatus

Almost immediately, fans began revisiting earlier moments from KATSEYE’s development period and promotions. Some pointed to choreography where Manon seemed hidden, group photos where she wasn’t centered, and old clips from Pop Star Academy where she was labeled “lazy.” In a February 2026 interview with The Cut, Manon addressed that last piece of criticism directly, saying, “Being called lazy, especially as a Black girl, is not fair. Now I feel like I always need to put in extra work to prove something, even though I really don’t.”

Around the same time, fans claimed that Manon had liked and later appeared to unlike an Instagram video discussing the treatment of Black women in girl groups. The video referenced artists like Normani of Fifth Harmony and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix, both of whom have publicly spoken about experiencing racist abuse while in their respective groups.

Normani has shared in the past that she received racist harassment and death threats during her time in Fifth Harmony. Pinnock has spoken about feeling pressure to work significantly harder to establish her place within Little Mix. Many celebrities even liked or reposted posts supporting Manon.

There has been no official confirmation connecting Manon’s hiatus to the experiences of Normani or Pinnock. Still, for some fans, the comparisons felt familiar.

The Bigger Conversation Around Black Artists

For many fans, especially those who closely follow conversations around representation in entertainment, the moment felt larger than a single announcement. There’s often this unspoken pressure to be perfect, to not complain, to overperform just to be seen as equal. When Manon was portrayed as “lazy” during the group’s training era, many fans felt that stereotype hit differently because of history. Black women are often unfairly labeled as difficult, uncommitted, or not hardworking enough.

The idea of being the sole Black member in a predominantly non-Black group has long been discussed in pop culture. Past examples have shaped how some fans interpret new situations. Others caution against drawing conclusions without confirmed information, noting that hiatuses for health reasons are common across the industry.

At this stage, the official explanation remains unchanged: Manon is taking time to focus on her well-being. Both the label and Manon herself have emphasized that she is OK. KATSEYE will continue to move forward with scheduled promotion, and as for fans of Manon, they’ll be at the singer’s side until her return.