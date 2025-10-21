Like Cady Heron once said, “In girl world, Halloween is the one night a year when a girl can dress like a total sl*t and no other girls can say anything about it.” And while I’m all in favor of a risqué look for spooky season, sometimes all a girl wants is a Halloween costume that displays just how chronically online she is. But you don’t have to be glued to your phone to have heard about KATSEYE, the multi-faceted girl group that’s dominating more than just the music charts. Between slaying their ultimately ‘00s-coded campaign for GAP and effortlessly performing complex choreo without breaking their tune at the VMAs, there’s an endless amount of KATSEYE looks fans can and should be stealing this spooky season.
While an absolutely popping outfit is key to nailing KATSEYE this Halloween, you’re definitely going to need to grab your girls for this group costume. I’d even recommend opening your Notes app and having a lengthy brainstorm sesh to properly decide who’s going to be who in the group. I personally can’t stop thinking about Yoonchae’s bow bodysuit that she wore for the group’s feature in i-D Magazine. So whether you’re aiming to showcase your undying love for KATSEYE or just need a group costume for you and your friends, read on for seven KATSEYE looks that you need to recreate this Halloween.
- The Monster High KATSEYE “Fright Song” Looks
-
Of course this was No. 1 in the roundup! Not only is it one of KATSEYE’s best fashion moments to date, it’s also the perfect costume idea for those of you who dreamt of dressing up like Monster High’s most studious. For the music video, each member of the group dressed up as a monster that was inspired by their cultural background. So to make it your own, you could put your unique spin on the dress code and dress like a mythical creature from your personal background.
- The KATSEYE GAP Denim Campaign
-
For this look, memorizing the dance number is what’s really going to put your costume over the top. It’s also the perfect excuse to copy your favorite girl’s denim from their collaboration with GAP. I know I regularly think about Lara’s custom top and low-rise jeans at least once a week.
- The KATSEYE “Gabriela” Dance Practice Video Fits
-
-
Even when they gave fans a breakdown of their “Gabriela” choreography, they were still serving looks. All you need is a scarf, a bandana, or a top with a tie — preferably a colorfully printed one — micro shorts, and a pair of black knee-high boots. With this look, you’ll be as geared up for Halloween as you are for the dance floor.
- The KATSEYE Leather Grammy Museum Looks
-
-
I would argue that these entirely black ensembles are worthy of their own museum exhibit. For this group costume, you’ll need black co-ord sets (ideally in leather) and black knee-high boots. And to whoever cosplays Lara in the group, make sure you wear every single belt in your wardrobe. Literally.
- The “Gabriela” Dance Break Looks From Lollapalooza
-
If you’re sensing a pattern in how many times “Gabriela” is mentioned in this roundup, that just goes to show how much of a fashion moment it really was. To celebrate the first live performance of the hit song, KATSEYE took to the 2025 Lollapalooza stage in a variety of crop tops and bralettes and matching maxi skirts, all in the same satiny red. If there’s anything you need to emphasize with this look, it’s the absolutely dramatic skirts that were, in fact, made for dancing.
- The Black & Pink KATSEYE Outfits From Summer Sonic
-
These black and pink looks that KATSEYE brought to the stage at Summer Sonic back in August were definitely for the books. Maybe even the lookbooks. To stay in true KATSEYE fashion, make sure you don some micro mini skirts and pair them with black knee-high socks. As for the top, anything black, pink, or strappy will be suitable. The possibilities are endless!
- The KATSEYE “Touch” Halloween Special Performance Looks
-
-
If you couldn’t get enough of KATSEYE’s Monster High-inspired costumes, look no further than the Winx Club outfits they wore to perform “Touch.” To put a KATSEYE touch on an already-recognizable costume, grab a microphone, and don’t be shy to add a sparkle of pixie dust (glitter) to your miniskirts!