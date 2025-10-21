Like Cady Heron once said, “In girl world, Halloween is the one night a year when a girl can dress like a total sl*t and no other girls can say anything about it.” And while I’m all in favor of a risqué look for spooky season, sometimes all a girl wants is a Halloween costume that displays just how chronically online she is. But you don’t have to be glued to your phone to have heard about KATSEYE, the multi-faceted girl group that’s dominating more than just the music charts. Between slaying their ultimately ‘00s-coded campaign for GAP and effortlessly performing complex choreo without breaking their tune at the VMAs, there’s an endless amount of KATSEYE looks fans can and should be stealing this spooky season.

While an absolutely popping outfit is key to nailing KATSEYE this Halloween, you’re definitely going to need to grab your girls for this group costume. I’d even recommend opening your Notes app and having a lengthy brainstorm sesh to properly decide who’s going to be who in the group. I personally can’t stop thinking about Yoonchae’s bow bodysuit that she wore for the group’s feature in i-D Magazine. So whether you’re aiming to showcase your undying love for KATSEYE or just need a group costume for you and your friends, read on for seven KATSEYE looks that you need to recreate this Halloween.