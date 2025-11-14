If you were old enough to be on Vine during its prime, then you already know how much it’s been missed. I still remember sneak watching Vine on my iPad after school, discovering Shawn Mendes before he was the Shawn Mendes, and thinking, I want to be Vine famous when I grow up.

But if you weren’t around for Vine’s primetime (or were never chronically online), here’s a quick rundown: Vine was a short-form video app where users posted six-second lopped clips — some of which became the memes and reaction pics we still use today. Think Del Taco’s FRE SHAVOCA DO, “What is up Kyle,” and the unforgettable “They usually tell me I look like Shalissa.” (IYKYK).

In October 2016, Twitter announced Vine would be shutting down, and in January 2017 the platform officially ceased to exist. Even so, its cultural impact never disappeared.

Now, it’s getting a reboot — via an app going by the name of DiVine. Developed by a team of former Twitter engineers, it’s being partly funded by Jack Dorsey, the former Twitter CEO. Dorsey wasn’t directly involved in building the original Vine back in 2013, but he is helping bring it back now, which is why his name is all over the headlines you may have seen lately.

According to Business Insider, DiVine will revive Vine’s iconic six-second video loop format and even restore the original Vine archive. Basically, all the classics — the cringe Magcon dancing on stage videos, the unhinged one-liners, the “I’m in me mum’s car” era — could finally live in one place again instead of floating around in compilations on TikTok.

what exactly is DiVine?

One of the biggest differences between DiVine and other social media platforms is that DiVine is being built as an anti-AI platform. On DiVine’s website, the platform is described as “social media by humans, for humans.” This essentially means the app will be centered on real people and real posts, not AI brain rot, filters, or bots taking over your feed. “Every verified video carries proof that it was created by a human with a real device,” the site also says.

DiVine also isn’t trying to be the next TikTok. According to the DiVine site, the creators are aiming for the same chaotic, low-pressure vibe that made Vine so iconic.

Why the Internet is excited … and a little skeptical

On social media, the vibe of the reactions has ranged from I need this to I don’t see this new app working. On the one hand, people have been saying they miss Vine since the app shut down in 2017.

I really miss vine comedy. Only 6secs to make someone laugh. — ᴛᴜʙᴀɢᴜsᴛᴜʙɪᴛʀᴜ (@tbputera) September 16, 2025

If I could get all of my old vine videos back I’d be so happy bro omfg https://t.co/q4GKgJ0oJx — danielle ❥ (@glamghoull) November 14, 2025

bring back vine.. i miss vine — FazedottArtist (@FazedottMusik) October 28, 2025

But others don’t really see DiVine becoming a thing or as big as Vine was, especially since TikTok, Instagram Reels, and Youtube Shorts already dominate with shortform content.

Unfortunately, I don’t foresee Vine ever making a true legendary return. I’d love to be proven wrong, though. — NotTheNostalgic (@notthenostalgic) November 14, 2025

possible hot take- but I think most of vine’s appeal came from there not being a lot of them so the iconic ones were memes and memorable, with tiktok, reels and whatnot theres a surplus with short video humour, and in the mass wave of content it won’t be as nostalgically great pic.twitter.com/4oArHJGQga — SharkyJayVT (@SharkyJayVT) November 13, 2025

See I don’t see this making Vine have this massive resurgence cos the pandemic REALLY enmeshed TikTok as a lifestyle? Sure the AI ban is a pull but other than that I don’t see it taking off? https://t.co/SN45NEv71Y — Malik 🎴 (@AvatarKyber) November 14, 2025

So, will DiVine actually succeed?

It’s too early to actually say, but one this clear: People on the internet crave authenticity. Between TikTok’s brain rot, Instagram’s weird explore page algorithm, and AI taking over every corner of the internet, a human-first app might be refreshing.