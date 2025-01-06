Fans Are In Tears Over Stassie Karanikolaou & Sammy Wilk’s Reunion On TikTok

Chances are that if you were a massive fan of Vine in the 2010s, you’re probably screaming at this news. Two of the internet’s early influencers, Stassie Karanikolaou and Sammy Wilk have made their return onto social media, and fans can’t believe this reunion between the pair. The two go way back as they were both Vine creators and even dated at one point before calling it quits in 2017. Since their breakup, Karanikolaou and Wilk haven’t really been seen together. But that changed a few days into 2025 when the former couple appeared in a TikTok video together on Jan. 5, marking a full-circle moment for these two.

Even though Vine was discontinued in 2017, Karanikolaou, better known as Stassiebaby, has branched out and created a career for herself since on TikTok. As one of the first influencers on the Vine app, Karanikolaou has often done callbacks to her early social media days, posting TikTok videos with her friends from that era.

However, it’s safe to say no one had Karanikolaou posting a video with Wilk on their prediction list for 2025. Whether you’re new to this past duo or you remember their days on Vine, chances are you’re definitely going to want to know more about this reunion.

What Happened To Karanikolaou and Wilk?

Back in 2016, Karanikolaou and Wilk were confirmed to be dating by Kourtney Kardashian on her Snapchat story. Karanikolaou and Wilk had been friends for a few years at this point, but romance rumors began to swirl after they were spotted attending events and hanging out together with their friends. Once their relationship was confirmed, Wilk and Karanikolaou became one of the main influencer couples of the 2010s during the Vine era.

During 2016 and a few months into 2017, the pair were seen photographed together at red carpet events as a couple and seemed very happy. However, Wilk and Karanikolaou’s relationship didn’t last long as they reportedly broke up in 2017. Fortunately, the pair remained on good terms and appear to still be friendly with one another on social media.

Karanikolaou posted a reunion video with Wilk on Jan. 5.

On Jan. 5, Karanikolaou posted a short video on her TikTok account with the caption “Oh hi.” In the video, Wilk picks Karanikolaou up and spins her around as Sabrina Carpenter’s “Slim Pickens” plays. The video shows that there’s no bad blood between the two, and fans never would’ve expected a reunion between the two in 2025. Both Karanikolaou and Wilk have remained cordial with one another since their split, so this was definitely a happy shock for those online.

Wilk also posted a video with Karanikolaou on his personal TikTok account, poking fun at their collaboration. Wilk captioned his video by asking, “How’d she get here,” as they playfully joked around in the video.

Many raced to the comments under Karanikolaou’s video, sharing their excitement for this reunion, including celebrities. Tana Mongeau commented, “AHHHHHHHHHH YES” while Taylor Giavasis wrote, “I have no one to talk to about this.” Even Kylie Jenner commented, “Obsessed.” Fans of the former couple expressed that their “2016 selves” would not believe this, and also commented on their nostalgic memories of the Vine era in the comments.

They always say that everything comes back in style, and with Karanikolaou and Wilk giving fans a reunion they’ve wanted for almost 10 years, I’m curious to see which former couples reunite next.