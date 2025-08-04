Sabrina Carpenter really is a busy woman, and she just makes it look oh so good. On Aug. 3, she headlined Lollapalooza wearing a hot pink sparkling zip-up bodysuit plucked from the Bratz doll collection of our dreams, and the videos of Carpenter’s set are taking over social media.

As if seeing Carpenter live at the Chicago festival couldn’t get any better, she brought out the R&B icons Earth, Wind, & Fire, and things got groovy. Together, they lit up the stage with a rendition of “Let’s Groove” and “September,” smoothly blending the pop present with an iconic past. During “Juno,” Sabrina tripled the stakes by arresting Jihyo, Sana, and Momo of TWICE, and to put it lightly, the crowd went wild.

To add a sequined cherry on top of an already-dazzling cake, Sabrina teased a new audio from her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend. In a short clip overlaid by her riffing a beautiful melody, she gave us new visuals of her in an all-black bodysuit paired with her signature tights, arm wrestling with a faceless man, while confirming the order of the track titles as previously teased on her Instagram.

Overall, Sabrina’s Lollapalooza performance was nothing short of spectacular, silly, and seriously iconic. Hopefully it’s only a short-and-sweet preview of what’s to come. Luckily, we have the receipts for you to see for yourself.

Sabrina Carpenter Performing “Busy Woman”

sabrina carpenter looks so good tonight at lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/r2YLmVBsbB — ☔️ (@alosputa) August 4, 2025

Bringing Out Earth, Wind, & Fire

Sabrina Carpenter brings out Earth, Wind & Fire at Lollapalooza. pic.twitter.com/axjTl68V9f — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 4, 2025

Arresting Twice During “Juno”

Sabrina Carpenter arrests TWICE during “Juno” at Lollapalooza. pic.twitter.com/5cDgPXQzqd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 4, 2025

This Outfit Change Was Major

Sabrina Carpenter performing “please please please” at Lollapalooza.



pic.twitter.com/HgkKvZoj9u — Captain Atom (@captainatomIDC) August 4, 2025

Sabrina’s barricade walk at Lollapalooza 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/UV9JZK1Ga5 — Karen Cesar (@kaarencesar) August 4, 2025

A Teaser From Man’s Best Friend

OMGGGGGG SABRINA TEASED A SONG FROM MAN’S BEST FRIEND AT LOLLAPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/3i478vogGm — Karen Cesar (@kaarencesar) August 4, 2025

Carpenter’s highly-anticipated Man’s Best Friend will be lucky albumNo. 7 for the pop princess, out on Aug. 29 at midnight EST. Known for witty double entendres and interesting word play, Carpenter has proven that she’s nothing short of a top-tier lyricist. After dominating the charts with “Manchild” and the success of Short n’ Sweet only last year, this album could set the star in a different direction, one that’s entirely her own.

As a fan, I’m hoping that this new album channels the storytelling prowess and emotional vulnerability from her Emails I Can’t Send era, while bringing the full-sounding instrumentals and humor of Short n’ Sweet. Please for the love of all things Sabrina, we are all begging for a ballad we can scream-sing in the car — right after we trim our bangs and swear off relationships forever. Or at least until Sabrina tells us that it’s OK.

We know that Man’s Best Friend is going to be taking a more critical angle, rooted in sarcasm and irony, that’s sure to require a bit of media literacy. Based on the album cover alone, a photo of her posing like a dog on a leash, we can expect a satirical take on romance with deeper messaging set to a catchy production track. If her single “Manchild” was any indication of what’s in store, we’ll be laughing to ourselves while realizing nothing in life — not even heartbreak — is that serious.