Sabrina Carpenter is keeping her fans fed. On June 11, Carpenter announced her new album, Man’s Best Friend, is coming this summer — almost exactly one year after Short N’ Sweet hit airwaves in summer 2024. Fans all know “Espresso” was the song of last summer, and I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to have a whole new batch of Sabrina songs to blast in my car this summer — “Manchild” being one of them.

Carpenter dropped her first single from the new Man’s Best Friend album, “Manchild,” on June 5. Fans got the song’s music video one day later — a nonsensical masterpiece that shows a bird riding on a turtle, pigs in a bubble bath, and Carpenter running away from an Airstream RV carrying a puppy.

It seems now like that puppy was a clue to her new album coming. In her Instagram post announcing Man’s Best Friend on June 11, Carpenter posted two images — one of her on her knees, and a second image of a puppy — seemingly, the same puppy from the “Manchild” music video — wearing a light blue collar and a heart tag that reads, “Man’s Best Friend.”

Carpenter also posted a picture of the puppy on Instagram once the “Manchild” song came out. She wrote in her caption, “I wrote manchild on a random tuesday with amy and jack not too long after finishing short n’ sweet and it ended up being the best random tuesday of my life. not only was it so fun to write, but this song became to me something I can look back on that will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life. it sounds like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll and it feels like a never ending road trip in the summer! hence why i wanted to give it to you now — so you can stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long! thank you always and forever for listening. and thank you men for testing me!!🐷🤍”

Now that fans know Man’s Best Friend is on the way, here’s everything we know about the upcoming album.

Man’s Best Friend Release Date

Carpenter clued fans in to the Man’s Best Friend release date the same day she announced its existence. In her June 11 Instagram post, she wrote in the caption, “My new album, “Man’s Best Friend” 🐾 is out on August 29, 2025. i can’t wait for it to be yours x.” While the album is coming at the end of summer, I can only imagine Carpenter will keep fans satiated with a few singles before the album release date.

Man’s Best Friend Tracklist

While Carpenter hasn’t given any information on the Man’s Best Friend tracklist just yet, we do know that “Manchild” will be on there. We’ll keep this post updated with more info as Carpenter releases it.