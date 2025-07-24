Sabrina Carpenter Has Fans Dropping The Tracklist For ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Good news, Carpenters, the wait is almost over: Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Man’s Best Friend is dropping on Aug. 29. By now, we’ve heard and loved “Manchild,” the album’s fun lead single, and watched its hilarious music video, but the rest of the album has stayed a secret. Although Carpenter has yet to give us any other tastes of the album, she’s begun to announce the Man’s Best Friend official tracklist — with the help of her fans.

On July 22, about a month after Carpenter announced Man’s Best Friend, a fan named Mariah took to Twitter/X to announce a song title from the tracklist. “Oh my god I’m helping Sabrina and I’m the first to announce the 12th song on Man’s Best Friend called ‘Goodbye,’” Mariah wrote. Her post also contained a Polaroid photo of herself, a golden retriever puppy, and a director’s chair with “Goodbye” printed on it.

Carpenter confirmed she enlisted Mariah’s help by quoting the post, saying, “Hello Track #12.” Team Sabrina, Carpenter’s official team, added to the hype by posting the same photo of Mariah. “Track #12 is ‘Goodbye’ but mariah is helping us say hello to our tracklist reveal,” they wrote in their caption. It’s official: “Goodbye” is the title of the closing track on Man’s Best Friend — but the reveal doesn’t stop there.

On July 23, a fan named Neriah announced another song title on Twitter/X. “Omggg Sabrina asked me to reveal track 11 ‘House Tour’ from Man’s Best Friend !!!” she wrote. Her post contained a Polaroid in the same style as Mariah’s, but with “House Tour” printed on the director’s chair. Carpenter responded on Twitter/X and wrote, “Track 11 stans rise.” Team Sabrina reposted the photo on Instagram and wrote in their caption, “Neriah & a golden = home sweet home. Track #11 is ‘House Tour.’”

We now know three song titles from Man’s Best Friend — “Manchild,” “House Tour,” and “Goodbye” — and I couldn’t be more excited. If the pattern continues, it looks like fans can expect a new song title reveal every day until the remaining nine titles have all been shared. If there were a competition for cutest and most creative tracklist reveal, Carpenter would definitely win. This reveal is a major hit with fans, and not just the lucky few who are helping Carpenter behind the scenes. Fans are running to social media to theorize about the tracklist — and, of course, gush about the adorable golden retriever puppy.

sabrina’s albums closers are lowkey her best songs like decode, don’t smile, looking at me, things i wish you said… i know goodbye is going to eat — eve💋 (@MQNALlSA) July 22, 2025

sabrina has always been so creative at teasing her new music, but getting some carpenters to reveal the man's best friends tracklist one by one is literally SO COOL??? omg this has to be her best one yet 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/IhK9eD9wdk — kryssy 💋 (@bini_brina) July 24, 2025

SO A TRACK IS REVEALED EVERY DAY? TRACK 11 IS HOUSE TOUR pic.twitter.com/pBV2Ds7E00 — ✰raine୨୧ (@R3ADURM1ND) July 23, 2025

when i show up to the unserious competition but sabrina carpenter is already there pic.twitter.com/z8TUCnaf2Z — muskan 💋 (@eternalsabrinas) July 23, 2025

The Man’s Best Friend era is upon us, and the tracklist reveal makes it feel so real. It’s an exciting time to be a Sabrina Carpenter fan, and I can’t wait for the rest of the song titles to be announced. So far, I’m claiming “House Tour” as my favorite!