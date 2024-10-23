Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Tyler, The Creator
Tyler, The Creator
Nobody Move: Tyler, The Creator Just Announced His ‘CHROMAKOPIA’ World Tour

Makalah Wright

Just when we thought Tyler, the Creator couldn’t surprise us more, he proved us all wrong! Just a few days after announcing his upcoming CHROMAKOPIA album, the rapper revealed that he’ll be taking his new project on the road. That’s right! On Oct. 23, the rapper announced the CHROMAKOPIA: The World Tour on his Instagram.

On Oct. 16, Tyler revealed his seventh studio album CHROMAKOPIA, After releasing teasers that included a supposed Frank Ocean feature and a descriptive music video for his song “NOID,” the announcement of his world tour comes at a perfect time and adds more hype to the album’s release. 

The tour will kick off on February 4, 2025 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and will conclude on September 4, 2025 in Penrith, Australia. Special guests for the tour include Lil Yacthy and Paris Texas. Tickets for CHROMAKOPIA: The World Tour go on sale on Nov. 1 at 10 AM local time, and tickets can be purchased at chromakopia.com

Tyler, The Creator will be making stops in major cities across North America, as well as Europe and Australia.

Feb. 4 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *^

Feb. 6 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *^

Feb. 8 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *^

Feb. 11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *^

Feb. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^

Feb. 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^

Feb. 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^

Feb. 23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *^

Feb. 24 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *^

Feb. 26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *^

Feb. 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *^

March 2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *^

March 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *^

March 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *^

March 9 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *^

March 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *^

March 15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *^

March 17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *^

March 19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *^

March 21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *^

March 22 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center ^

March 24 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center ^

March 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *^

March 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *^

March 29 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *^

April 1 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *^

June 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center *^

June 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *^

June 30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *^

July 3 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *^

July 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *^

July 8 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *^

July 11 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *^

July 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center *^

July 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *^

July 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *^

July 22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *^

July 24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

July 27 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *^

UK/EU Tour Dates

April 25 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis *^

April 27 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena *^

April 30 – Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum *^

May 1 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion *^

May 2 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle *^

May 4 – Cologne, DE @ LANXESS Arena *^

May 6 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum *^

May 7 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena *^

May 9 – Prague, CZ @ O2 arena *^

May 10 – Krakow, PL @ TAURON Arena Krakow *^

May 12 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena *^

May 14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *^

May 17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham *^

May 19 – London, UK @ The O2 *^

May 21 – London, UK @ The O2 *^

May 24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *^

May 27 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live *^

May 30 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *^

AU/NZ Tour Dates

August 18 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena *^

August 22 – Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena *^

August 23 – Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena *^

August 26 – Sydney, NSW, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena *^

August 27 – Sydney, NSW, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena *^

8/30 – Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre *^

Sept. 4 – Perth, WA, Australia @ RAC Arena *^

* with Lil Yachty and ^ with Paris Texas

After the announcement of the tour, fans didn’t waste any time celebrating the great news on social media. 

BRB, counting down the days until tickets for this tour go on sale!

Makalah Wright is the Campus Correspondent at Her Campus at UWG chapter. For the chapter, she has written personal essays about real-life experiences and she encourages readers to take inspiration or learn from it. Beyond her position as the CC, she is also a national writer for the wellness section of the website. So far, she has written articles based on mental health, relationships, and other wellness-related topics. Currently, she is the fall 2024 entertainment and culture intern for Her Campus. She is a senior at the University of West Georgia, studying in public relations with a minor in music. After her undergrad, she plans to get a masters in public relations and work within the media industry. She also hopes to create her own foundation that will help with funding for the performing arts in schools. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with loved ones, shopping, traveling to new places, and drinking iced coffee. She also enjoys playing the clarinet and listening to all types of music, specifically jazz.