Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Tyler, The Creator’s ‘CHROMAKOPIA’

Another day, another Tyler, the Creator anticipatory slay. Following the success of his Grammy-winning 2021 album Call Me If You Get Lost, the music star’s newest album, CHROMAKOPIA, was officially teased on October 16 on Instagram with a short video captioned, “1. st chroma.” It was followed up with the album’s cover art the next day, featuring a black and white shot of Tyler in a mask with neon green text. No features or tracklists have been announced yet but so far, fans are convinced Frank Ocean appears on “ST. CHROMA.”

The hype continued with Tyler releasing a video for his new song “NOID” on October 21 to Instagram, emphasizing October 28 as the upcoming album’s date. The clip is full of anxious moments and intimidating beats. “The Bear” Actress Ayo Edebiri makes a cameo at the start of the clip, playing a crazed fan who runs up to Tyler on the street. The visual shows Edebiri holding a phone – or maybe a gun? – in his face. Creeptastic. It even samples the 1980 track “Nizakupanga Ngozi” by the Zambian group Ngozi Family. Basically, we are in for a surprise on Oct. 28.

But, you don’t need to wait until release day to get into the vibes of this new album. Through the CHROMAKOPIA website, fans can pre-save the album and pre-order merch bundles that include CDs, hoodies, hats, T-shirts, tote bags, and mini commemorative Chromakopia boxes.

Tyler even released the star-studded lineup for his 10th Annual Los Angeles music festival Camp Flog Gnaw. Dodger Stadium will host the event from Nov. 16-17 and Playboi Carti will join Tyler as a headliner. Featured artists span all genres, including Daniel Caesar, Mustard and Alchemist, André 3000, Omar Apollo, Sexyy Red, Earl Sweatshirt, and more.

CHROMAKOPIA marks Tyler, The Creator’s latest album since releasing Call Me If You Get Lost, which was his second Grammy win after Igor in 2020 in the Best Rap Album category. His acceptance speech was unapologetic, with him saying, “I know you’re seething and angry and, Argh, no one listens to that album.’ These arena tours that are selling out says different. And if you put that much energy into something maybe everyone will be proud of you, too.” That’s just Tyler.