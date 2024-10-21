Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Am I Delulu, Or Did I Hear Frank Ocean On “ST. CHROMA?”

Julianna Marie

My fellow Frank Ocean fans, we’ve been summoned. On Oct. 16, Tyler, The Creator dropped the teaser for his upcoming album Chromokopia titled “ST. CHROMA.” The teaser, which is a bit over a minute long, featured a snippet from the upcoming album along with some familiar voices. And if you’re a delusional fan like me, you probably found yourself whisper-screaming, Wait, is Frank Ocean on “ST. CHROMA?”

For Frank Ocean fans, being hopeful (to the point of delusion) about new music is a way of life. To be fair, the artist is notorious for dropping a masterpiece of an album out of nowhere, then disappearing for years, leaving us all to wonder when, or if, we’ll ever get a new project. It’s been almost 10 years since he released Blonde (the greatest album of all time, IMHO), and despite appearing on Travis Scott’s Astroworld in 2018 and teasing new music here and there since, it’s been radio silence from Ocean.

So, when his good friend, frequent collaborator, and former Odd Future group member Tyler dropped “ST. CHROMA,” which featured some very Frank-coded backup vocals, the fan theories came pouring in on social media. And, I’ve gotta say, the speculation almost had me.

So, Is Frank Ocean on “St. Chroma” Or not?

I hate to break it to you, besties, but we’ve been duped yet again. The backing vocals on the track are actually Daniel Caesar’s, which he verified on social media the day of the teaser’s release. “Did some vocals on this, very proud,” he wrote, sharing the clip on Instagram Stories. “Can’t wait for you all to hear the whole record.” And while it’s very possible Ocean also contributed to the backing track, neither he nor Tyler has spoken on it.

Chromokopia is set to come out on Oct. 28 (which is literally Ocean’s birthday). Whether or not Ocean will appear on the album is up in the air, but I know I’m not the only hopeful (and borderline delulu) fan out here manifesting it.

My fellow Frank lovers, I’ll see you there.

