The Meaning Behind Tyler, The Creator’s “NOID” Video Is Actually So Sad

Makalah Wright

Wake up, Tyler, the Creator fans! The rapper dropped the music video for his new song “NOID” on Oct. 21, and managed to tap The Bear star Ayo Edebiri to be featured in the video as a fangirl. After announcing his seventh studio album “CHROMAKOPIA” on Oct. 16, Tyler has since released teasers of the album through his songs “ST. CHROMA” and most recently, “NOID”. The concept of “NOID” dives deep into the rapper’s public image, as well as his privacy being invaded and how he is perceived by the public. 

The term noid is slang for paranoia. Used as a play-on word, the song discusses Tyler’s personal life, as he wishes for privacy. In the music video, Tyler is seen wearing his Chromakopia-era mask as he walks through a crowd of angry people. He’s then interrupted by a fangirl, who has tears streaming down her face and a gun in her hand.  All of these factors force Tyler to go into hiding as he reminisces about the things that he wishes he could have. Later in the video, Tyler can be seen running on an empty road, furiously looking behind him and later ending up in an empty parking lot. 

There are many meaningful visuals throughout the video that mirror the tone of “NOID”. In one scene, Tyler stares at himself in the mirror and notices a man holding a gun to his head. In another scene, Tyler is seen alone and not acknowledging his movements or emotions. This could mirror the fact that celebrities have to play a character outside of their true selves in order to be accepted. His loneliness can also serve as a reminder of those who don’t want to be around toxic people. 

After the release of the music video, fans quickly took to X to share their feelings about it. 

Honestly, I can’t wait until Oct. 28, because it seems Tyler is about to serve up yet another generational album!

