TWICE & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Strategy” Is Giving Baddie Energy

Looking for a new hot girl anthem to add to your playlist? Look no further — the girl group TWICE has teamed up with rap icon Megan Thee Stallion for their latest track, “Strategy.” Released on Dec. 6, “Strategy” acts as the title track of the group’s highly anticipated 14th mini-album of the same name.

The collab was first teased on Oct. 29 through TWICE’s social media accounts. Partnering with Megan Thee Stallion marks the group’s second collab with the rapper, who first worked together on a remixed version of Meg’s song “Mamushi.” The musicians have joined forces once (no pun intended) again for “Strategy” with Megan even making a cameo in the music video for the track, and let me tell you—I was fangirling over both artists the entire time! So, what’s TWICE’s strategy, you ask? The song’s lyrics are a fun and flirty guide to catching your crush’s attention, and I’ll admit, I’m definitely taking notes!

The first verse playfully outlines TWICE’s “strategy” for highlighting their charm and magnetic personality as they effortlessly capture the attention of the boy they might like. The verse starts with member Chaeyoung singing, “Step one, do my highlight/ Make me shine so bright in the moonlight.” The line can be interpreted literally or figuratively, as Chaeyoung can utilize a highlight to complement her overall beauty. But the line could also mean how her aura shines so brightly that it resembles the radiance of moonlight. Mina continues in the second line, “Step two, silhouette tight/ baby, even my shadow looks good, right?” Mina sings about how she can look good from any angle.

Dahyun takes the next verse, singing about how she can control a room and draw all attention to herself with the lines, “Step three, when I arrive/ Make you look my way with your heart eyes.” Sana then underlines how her presence is so alluring that it will leave others completely infatuated. She sings, “Step four, got you on the floor/ Make you say, ‘More, more, more.’” The final part of the verse is a direct reference to TWICE’s 2020 track “MORE & MORE,” notably the song’s pre-chorus, which includes the lyrics, “You’re going to say more, more, more, more, and more.”

As the song progresses into the pre-chorus, the TWICE girls emphasize their captivating presence. Member Tzuyu sings, “When I say, ‘Hi’/ I’m feeling all your attention on me. Hi/ No reason to be so shy with me,” Chaeyoung continues the sentiment with the lines, “I ain’t gonna bite, come on over (No)/ I know you wanna move a little closer.” Both lyrics emphasize the girls’ desire for the boy to finally make a move. Nayeon finishes the verse, emphasizing that she has a strategy to win him over, singing, “(Yeah)/ I got a plan to get you with me.”

Jihyo and Jeongyeon deliver the song’s chorus, singing, “I got you on my radar, soon you’re gonna be with me/ My strategy, strategy will get ya, get ya, baby/ Winning is my trademark, soon you’ll never wanna leave/ My strategy, strategy will get ya, get ya, baby.” The lines showcase how the girls are fully committed to accomplishing their strategy of getting the guy and will not back down.

The song returns to the refrain heard in the intro sequence, as Mina and Momo flirtatiously sing about how the guy will be theirs and that he’ll be grateful and happy that the two even crossed paths, singing, “Hey, boy, I’ma get ya/ I’ma get you real good and I bet ya/ Hey, boy, once I get ya/ You’ll be, oh, so glad that I met ya.”

In the song’s second verse, Momo sings about making the boy blush with the lines, “When your cheeks go red (That’s cute)/ I wanna dance, you said (‘Oh, cool’).” Sana emphasizes the strategy of having the boy completely charmed until she’s in his head, implying that her presence is genuinely unforgettable. The verse continues with, “You’re feeling things now, and you’re confused/ Watching my body getting loose/ You don’t know what you’re gonna do/You’re mine.” Jihyo essentially reveals how her strategy is ultimately winning the boy over.

Megan takes up the song’s third verse, rapping about her alluring aura and how she’ll have the boy she’s interested in hooked. She raps, “Do you like that? (Huh?)/ When I smack it and you watch it bounce it right back?/ He really lost it when he saw me do the right, left (Hmm).” The lyrics emphasize how her physical actions, like her dance moves, will leave the boy completely mesmerized.

The verse continues, “I’ma man eater, you just a light snack (Baow)/ I got him pressed like he’s workin’ on his triceps (Hmm)/“I’ma flirt, I’ma tease, baby, hurt after me/ Tell ’em, baby, what’s a player to the G-A-M-E/ Sayin’ need the word by him bringing me to the beach/ Jealous? Who? Girl, please.” The line is a fun way of demonstrating the boy’s fascination with her. Megan makes it clear that she’s capable of commanding all the attention. She continues by underlining that she’s not competing with any other girl.

Meg closes out her verse with lines, “Left, right, left, right, do it to the beat (Do it to the beat)/ Talk with my body, that’s my strategy (Baow, baow)/ Other girls tryin’ but I’m really hard to beat (I’m really hard to beat)/ He’ll be mine off my strategy (Yeah, yeah).” The lyric illustrates that she’s the playbook for other girls because her strategy is the best of them all.

Momo, Chaeyoung, and Dahyun sing the song’s bridge with the lines, “My strategy, strategy/ Like gravity, gravity/ One look at me, look at me/ I bet ya, bet ya, bet ya, boy/ You’ll be down on your knees/ Calling me up, begging me, don’t leave/ My strategy, strategy/ Will get ya, get ya, get ya, boy (Ah-oh!).” The line outlines their entire strategy of working on the boy they like, which leaves him desperate to be with them.

Following the premiere of the music video, fans of both TWICE and Meg took to X/Twitter to share their enthusiasm for this fun collab.

best tt since talk that talk, best mv since scientist, like strategy just gave me a reason to live and breathe again, this might be their best mini album ever released pic.twitter.com/e0y52uxvnF — vic 🂱 (@hiraizcn) December 6, 2024

Fav part of the Strategy MV. The camera angles, the fits, Megan’s slow switch, the dance moves 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/K8w8cZ42RF — Tutu🍉 (@EKoya26) December 6, 2024

TWICE STRATEGY WITH MEGAN THEE STALLION IS A BANGER! THE VOCALS, THE RAP, THE MV PRODUCTION, DANCE, ARRANGEMENT, AND THE MUSIC ITSELF!!! pic.twitter.com/zu3MpGS59r — ems (@naychaengie) December 6, 2024

MEGAN THEE STALLIONS VERSE ON STRATEGY WITH TWICE WAS THE DEFINITION OF PERFECT UGH IM IN LOVE😭💜💜💜✌️✌️ #TWICExMeganTheeStallion pic.twitter.com/cxMxqVKlzw — Connor Hesse (@DefNotConnorhee) December 6, 2024

Time for me to craft my own winning strategy to win over my crush!