Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of Megan Thee Stallion & TWICE’s “Mamushi” Remix

Megan Thee Stallion and girl group TWICE collaborating on a remix of “Mamushi”? No need to tell me twice! Yes, you read that right — Meg and TWICE dropped the remix on Oct. 25, and fans of both artists (myself included) can’t help but fangirl. The lyrics in particular shocked fans and cemented both artists as global superstars.

The release comes after Meg posted the cover art for a deluxe version of her highly acclaimed album Megan, titled Megan: Act II, to social media on Oct. 18, which was scheduled to be released on Oct. 25. On Oct. 23, Meg published the tracklist, which included 13 tracks, including the previously released single “Neva Play,” which featured another well-known K-pop artist, R.M. What drew the most attention from fans was a remixed version of “Mamushi” with the TWICE girls taking the mic instead of Yuki Chiba, and let me tell you, the girls didn’t hold back.

The song begins with its chorus, which is carried out by TWICE’s Japanese members Momo, Sana, and Mina throughout the song. The song has the same cadence and structure as the original, with the exception of a tiny alteration in how the artists address themselves. The Romanized version of Genius’ Japanese lyrics reads: “Okane kasegu, uchira wa sutaa/Okane kasegu, watashi wa sutaa/Sutaa, sutaa, sutaa, sutaa, kira kira/Watashi wa sutaa (Real hot girl shit)” The lyrics still read, “We make money, we are stars,” but “uchira” refers to a feminine way of addressing oneself.

Meg adds a new verse to the song’s remix within the first lines, saying, “I get money, I’m a star (Star), body like a doll (Ah)/They love me in my city all the way to Korea (All the way to Korea)/I’m always rockin’ ice (Yeah), I’m everybody type (Hmm).” The line symbolizes Meg’s star status and ability as a global superstar. She continues, “He had to do a double take (Yeah), he seen me out with TWICE (He seen me out with TWICE; Yo)/I always set the tone (Uh-huh), I always got it on (Uh-huh).” The line is a clever nod to her collaboration with TWICE, using their name as an analogy for the “double take” reference.

Meg concludes the verse with, “Now tell a hater b*tch because they always on my phone (They always on my phone)/ My Audеmars Piguet is on another time zone (On another time zone)/ I gotta stay fly (Yeah), airplane mode (Mwah).” The line reflects Meg’s confidence in the face of her haters as she continues to stay booked and busy, undeterred by any negativity. Meg expresse the same sentiment throughout the pre-chorus in the following lines, “I ain’t gotta wait for winter to get cold//I ain’t gotta wait to type to get bold/Head, shoulders, knees, toes (Toe, toe, toe)/Work it out, I’m body goals (I’m body goals)/Make ’em sing another language, I’m like Duolingo/I drop on a Friday, knock it out like Debo.”

TWICE take on the song’s second verse with lyrics that demonstrate the girls’s global impact. Member and leader Jihyo opens with the lines, “Had you listen once that made you look twice/Bad and hot like Meg (Ah), nine stallions on your mind.” The verse is a play on words that refers to both the group’s name and their fandom. The name TWICE represents the group’s capacity to move listeners twice with their music. After TWICE debuted, their fandom name emerged, where “once” implies that if you love the group at least once, they will return that love twice as much.

Member Nayeon continues to showcase the group’s accomplishments in the lines, “All these trophies, we just winnin’ up the price/ Then we sold out your closet like we did at MetLife (No).” The latter verse refers to TWICE’s achievement of being the first girl group and female Asian act to sell out MetLife Stadium for the New York City leg of their 2023 Ready To Be Tour. Members Jeongyeon and Chaeyoung contribute to the verse’s closing, emphasizing how twice are “it” girls! Jeongyeon sings, “Sold out SoFi (Oh), missin’ no flight (Yeah)/ One spark, baby, ooh-la-la, that’s what we like.” The line also refers to TWICE selling out the SoFi stadium in LA during their Ready to Be World Tour, making them the first girl group and Asian female artist to accomplish this. The second line is a direct reference to their most recent Korean comeback release With YOU-th on the album’s title track, “One Spark.” Chaeyoung takes the spotlight in the second of the “Mamushi” remix verse, showcasing the group’s creativity, influence, and undeniable star power. She drives home the message that they are, indeed, your faves’s faves with the lines, We’re the originators, global entertainers/Your favorite girl group sings our song, screamin’,‘TWICE.’”

ONCE’s and Hotties alike couldn’t get enough of this collaboration and took to X/ Twitter to react to this track.

