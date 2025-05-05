Trisha Paytas’s Gender Reveal Has Sent The Internet Into Orbit

Those who attended the Eras of Trish Tour on May 4 witnessed history: a Trisha Paytas gender reveal for baby No. 3. The internet star, who has also appeared on Broadway and SNL, announced the sex of her third child at her show, which was at the Greek Theatre. After teasing the announcement for months, it was, as you would expect, super extra (and kind of iconic.)

Back in March, Paytas announced her pregnancy on social media as well as on her Just Trish podcast. After telling her co-host, Oscar Gracey, that she was pregnant with her third child, Paytas also said that she would be revealing the sex of her baby during her Eras of Trish Tour. “We’re going to announce the gender at the LA show, at the Greek Theater, when that’s when we’ll find out,” Paytas said on her podcast. “We have no one to invite for our gender reveal, so if you’re coming to the Greek, we’re going to do a little gender reveal there.”

And if you can count on Paytas to do one thing? It’s deliver. During the concert, Paytas and her husband, Moses Hacmon, played a short video and a countdown on the venue’s big screen before pulling a lever to release a swarm of blue confetti. That’s right, y’all — Paytas is expecting her first baby boy, and the internet is having a field day already.

So, why is the internet absolutely losing it over the fact that Paytas is pregnant with a baby boy? Well, ICYMI, the internet has already believed that Paytas is pregnant with the reincarnation of Pope Francis — who passed in April during her pregnancy. And while this sentence would probably send a Victorian child into a coma, it’s not he first time that the internet believed Paytas is reincarnating a global figure: Back in September 2022, Paytas tweeted she was one centimeter dilated with her first daughter, Malibu Barbie, and then the next day, Queen Elizabeth died. Similarly, in November 2023, Paytas announced her second pregnancy within days of King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis.

On social media, fans are absolutely losing it. Not just over the extra AF gender reveal, but also over the fact that Paytas is having a boy, which users say “confirms” the theory that Paytas is reincarnating the Pope. You can’t make this stuff up.

Pope Francis died and Trisha Paytas new baby is a boy…omg pic.twitter.com/EoGldoja6q — Char ♡ (summer house era) (@DONTBLAMECHAR) May 5, 2025

trisha paytas’s gender reveal was like my super bowl — ireva (@sexyislandgirll) May 5, 2025

waiting for the met gala looks and trisha’s gender reveal like pic.twitter.com/VrmaUUgaEo — kita (@k1tamarie) May 5, 2025

I just picked myself up out of a mental breakdown because I remembered Trisha’s gender reveal is tonight — salz (@smashleybury) May 5, 2025

Trisha’s babies being named Malibu Barbie, Elvis, and Pope Francis So iconic 😭 https://t.co/X2HDj1EwnZ — inu📷💚 (@inu009) May 5, 2025

Trisha paytas is having a boy WELCOME BACK POPE FRANCIS — 𝓔𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓱𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵🪽 (@maryjanesfaded) May 5, 2025

trisha paytas having a BOY the pope rumours are very fucking true 😭😭😭 — ʚɞ ⁺˖ ⸝⸝ (@4twentyhunnie) May 5, 2025

trisha paytas is having a boy omg she really is having the pope reincarnate — punkb*Tch kenzie (@stwuts) May 5, 2025

What Is Trisha Paytas Naming Baby No. 3?

Paytas is known for giving her kids some interesting names. She named her first child Malibu Barbie, and her second Elvis. While Paytas has tossed several names around on the Just Trish podcast for her third baby — like Hubie Halloween, Ponyo, and Aquamarine — fans have been campaigning her Paytas to name her baby “Pope Francis.” Paytas responded to her fans in an episode of Just Trish, saying, “Pope is not a bad name…”

So, there we have it, folks — if we see a Pope Francis Paytas-Hacmon on our feed come July, don’t be too shocked.