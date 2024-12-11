Trisha Paytas Has Been Manifesting Her ‘Big Broadway Dream’ Since Childhood

Trisha Paytas is heading to Broadway, baby! Yes, everyone’s favorite influencer is officially making her Broadway debut on Feb. 3, 2025, with her special one-night-only show, Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream. While she’s been in the limelight as an influencer for quite some time, the Just Trish podcast host always had big dreams of becoming a performer, and she manifested just that with her upcoming Broadway show.

In case you aren’t chronically online like I am, Paytas erupted as one of the early OG YouTubers in the 2010s. She’s beloved by fans for her unique approach to content, often going viral for her hilarious mukbangs, taking rides through drive-thrus in her pink G-Wagon, and sometimes having breakdowns on her kitchen floor. Now, she’s a proud mother of two adorable girls, and she’s continued to rise in popularity since her early days on YouTube. Paytas hosts her own podcast where she discusses pop culture topics, shares behind-the-scenes moments of motherhood on her socials, and just recently appeared on Saturday Night Live for the first time ever (no big deal, right?)

It comes as no surprise to long-time Paytas fans that she’s finally making her Broadway debut because she’s been vocal about her dreams of being on Broadway for years. In fact, Paytas has been posting her performances online for quite some time, including her viral rendition of her self-described “Christian pop song” entitled “I Love You Jesus.”

She’s always been a fan of theater, and she knew she “wanted to be in that world” after watching Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat as a child, which she told PEOPLE after her show was announced on Dec. 10. Paytas added that her dream of being on Broadway may have been “delusional” but where she lacks in “talent,” she makes up for in “passion,” which her fans already know. While Paytas was once known for posting controversial content to attract “attention and money and fame,” she’s transformed in the past few years, admitting that she’s happy that she’s “in a place where I can regulate my emotions” and can “bring happiness and joy to people.”

While Paytas’ journey to Broadway wasn’t always easy, I have to admit it’s inspiring to see her growth over the years. She’s been a star since the early YouTube days, and it’s exciting to see that the world has finally caught up to her greatness.

Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream will take place on Feb. 3 at the St. James Theatre in NYC, but if you can’t make the special’s opening night, the show will be streaming via StagePilot. Plus, it will include a slew of special guest stars! I can’t wait to see who Paytas taps to be alongside her on such an iconic night.