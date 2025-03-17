If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen the “I tried to be the sun” or “I tried to be the moon” trend on your “For You” page. You know what I’m talking about: a beautiful woman posts the words “I tried to be the sun, but I’m clearly the moon” or “I tried to be the moon, but I’m clearly the sun,” with images or videos of them with light hair (the sun) and then dark hair (the moon), or vice versa. Usually, it’s accompanied by the vibey song “O Sol e a Lua” by Pequeno Cidadão. At first glance, it looks like just another pretty girl transformation trend, with creators swapping light hair (the sun) for dark hair (the moon) or vice versa in order to show off their aesthetic shift. But for some, the trend also taps into something deeper.

In my opinion, the trend is all about realizing you don’t have to give in to the pressure to be someone you’re not. The way I see it, the “sun” represents someone who is always shining — extroverted, social, and full of energy — while the “moon” is for those who are more reflective, quiet, and thrive in calmer settings (100% me). When I look at this trend, I see creators and influencers showcasing their self-discovery journeys, sharing clips of times they tried to be bubbly and high-energy before shifting to moments that feel more like their true selves. The trend has taught me that it’s OK to be more reserved, introspective, or low-energy instead of constantly trying to be the life of the party.

I imagine that for “sun” people — who may have been told that they’re too much or need to tone it down — the trend gives them a similar message that it’s OK to live their authentic lives.

Like many viral moments, the “I tried to be the sun” trend didn’t come out of nowhere. The idea of comparing personality types to the sun and moon has been around for years on the internet, especially on platforms like Tumblr and Pinterest, where people often romanticize self-discovery and identity shifts.

Of course, there are also plenty of people who are just using it to share their new hairstyles, or even poke fun at the trend — and that’s great too.

At its core, the “I tried to be the sun” trend is about self-acceptance. Whether you thrive in the spotlight or prefer to observe from the sidelines, there’s no right way to exist. Social media often promotes the idea that being loud, bubbly, and outgoing is the ideal, but this trend reminds us that quiet confidence and introspection are just as valuable. So, whether you’re in your “sun” or “moon” era, the important thing is staying true to yourself. After all, you don’t have to be the sun to shine.