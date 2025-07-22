Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
TikTok’s “Doomsday Is Close At Hand” Trend, Explained

You know that feeling when the group chat starts talking about move-in dates, you start going to bed earlier, and your shopping hauls include spiral notebooks instead of sunscreen? Yeah… that’s when TikTok’s “doomsday is close at hand” trend hits a little too hard. Not familiar with the new trend? Let me break it down for you.

The latest trend circulating through everyone’s FYPs is hitting way too close to home right now for those transitioning to back-to-school season. The format of the video is simple: Creators dramatically declare the end of their peaceful era (which, for many, is summer vacation) by captioning their video with “doomsday is close at hand,” followed by a line that explains exactly what “doomsday” means for them.

It could be waking up at 6 a.m. five days a week, dealing with that one professor everyone warned you about, or just facing the general anxiety of starting a new semester. What makes the trend so funny and relatable is that the “doomsday” moment is never something *actually* world-ending. It’s normal everyday inconveniences… but TBH, they are 100% worth losing it over if you’ve been mentally clinging to summer for dear life. Go ahead and crash out, queens; you deserve it.

While this trend is definitely having a major moment amid back-to-school season, the trend isn’t limited to just school life. Creators are also using it to dramatize long-distance friendships, post-vacation sadness, and general life changes that they’re simply not mentally ready for. Basically, anything that causes a major (or minor) emotional shift is fair game for this trend.

At its core, the “doomsday is close at hand” trend is classic Gen Z humor, fueled by a mix of dramatics and self-awareness. The trend allows people to poke fun at their feelings while still acknowledging them; it’s one of those internet moments that’s both funny and emotionally honest.

So whether you’re packing for college, saying goodbye to your summer routine, or just not mentally prepared to be awake for your 8 a.m. orgo lecture, don’t worry — you’re not alone. Doomsday may be close at hand, but at least we’re all facing it together.

