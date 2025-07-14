13 Products To Help You Survive Communal Bathrooms Without Crying (Or Catching A Fungus)

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you’re going to college, you’re about to open up new doors to some amazing experiences — and if you’re anything like me, you’re probably already counting down the days until you move onto campus and the fun begins. For many incoming college freshmen, the idea of staying in a dorm feels like a rite of passage. There are so many positive aspects of dorm life, like meeting new people, being able to get out of bed only 10 minutes before your lectures, and getting to live on your own for the first time, to name a few. But let’s be real, there are also some downsides — one of them being the dreaded communal bathroom situation.

If you’re moving into a dorm, sorority house, or other space that utilizes communal dorm bathrooms, chances are you’re probably not looking forward to it too much. Dealing with other people’s hygiene habits, fighting for a shower stall or space at the mirror, and trying to poop with other people around are just some of the less-than-pleasant struggles that come to mind.

But it doesn’t have to be all that bad — especially if you come prepared. Here is a list of 13 essential products for surviving communal bathrooms that’ll get you through the school year.

JBL Waterproof Speaker If you love listening to music in the shower, having a little waterproof speaker to play your music (at a respectful volume level!) is good to have on hand. It’s also great if you need to use the bathroom and still feel a little embarrassed about other people hearing you — just sayin’. JBL FLIP 6, $130 See On JBL

H&M Bathrobe A bathrobe will make your trips to and from the bathroom so much easier. Just put your robe on before you leave to shower so you don’t have to take your clean clothes into the bathroom or walk around in a towel (because those things have a habit of falling off at the worst times). I recommend a terry material so it gets you dry as you wear it. H&M Cotton Terry Bathrobe, $60 See On H&M

EUDELE Shower Caddy This is a classic for a reason — getting a shower caddy for communal bathrooms is a must. This way, you can keep everything you need for the shower in one place and it all stays relatively clean. There will always be debate on whether the mesh or plastic ones are better, so just pick whichever you think you would prefer. EUDELE Mesh Shower Caddy, $14 See On Amazon

Wintopia Portable Shower Head Filter

This may seem a little extra, but if you’re worried about the quality of the water in your dorm shower, then getting a shower head filter that you can put on and take off may help. Wintopia Travel Shower Head, $30 See On Amazon

Mspan Toothbrush Covers A toothbrush cover is a great way to protect your toothbrush from germs when you’re carrying it around in your caddy or setting it down on the bathroom counter. Mspan Electric Toothbrush Head Cover, $7 See On Amazon

Lululemon SHOWER SHOES Getting yourself a pair of shower shoes, whether they’re slides or flip flops, is a great way to keep you from having to stand barefoot in a shower that’s also used by lots of other people. Lululemon Women’s Restfeel Slide, $58 See On Lululemon

Lush Aromatherapy Shower Bombs If you go into the bathroom to shower and it smells a little funky, having a shower bomb on hand can make your shower feel so much calmer. Lush Sleepy Shower Bomb, $5 See On Lush

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes If you’re worried about germs in the dorm bathrooms, I totally get it! Sticking a container of wipes in your shower caddy and doing a quick wipedown of the shower before you use it will likely make you feel at least a little better — and cleaner. Lysol Disinfecting Wipes Bundle, $5 See On Amazon

Evob S-hooks With S-hooks, you can hang your shower caddy, towel, and robe on your shower curtain rod or stall door to keep you from having to leave it outside the stall or put it on the floor. They’re cheap and easy to use, so it’s really a win-win! Evob 20 Pack S-Shaped Stainless Steel Metal Hooks $7 See On Amazon

Kitsch Microfiber hair towel Having a microfiber towel is typically pretty good for your hair, and the material’s high absorbency will help keep you from leaving a trail of water between the shower and your dorm room. Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel, $23 See On Kitsch

Kitsch SHOWER CAP If you just want to shower without getting your hair wet, I recommend bringing a shower cap to keep your hair dry. Better than straining your neck to keep away from the water! Kitsch Cherry Print Satin Shower Cap, $24 See On Kitsch

Avilana Silicone loofah ICYMI, there’s been lots of people talking lately about how much bacteria regular shower loofahs hold. But if you’re a loofah girlie through and through, you can still scrub and exfoliate — just with a silicone loofah! Avilana Silicone Body Scrubber, $15 See On Amazon