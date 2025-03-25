Walton Goggins & Calm’s New Sleep Story Is The Perfect Escape From ‘The White Lotus’ Chaos

The internet cannot stop talking about The White Lotus Season 3, especially Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins) who has become beloved for his *hilarious* facial expressions (IYKYK), dry humor, and his strangely adorable relationship with Chelsea. Goggins’s viral moments on the show have been getting many of us through the tension-filled White Lotus episodes, but now, he’s bringing his soothing voice to the Calm app in the form of a new Sleep Story.

On March 25, Calm launched its new Sleep Story, The Yard Sale, which is voiced by Goggins himself. The soothing bedtime tale is “designed to help listeners drift into a peaceful night’s sleep with the help of a little nostalgia, a little humor, and a whole lot of relaxation.” The story is told from one of Goggins’s backyard Adirondack chairs as he recalls a yard sale he discovered on a road trip where he purchased furniture from his home.

Goggins’s warm storytelling makes “The Yard Sale” the perfect escape from the chaos of The White Lotus. So, whether you need to wind down after an intense episode or just want to be lulled into a peaceful slumber, Goggins has you covered.

“Storytelling has always been a powerful way to connect. In our fast-paced world, I wanted to create a Sleep Story that feels dreamlike, helping people slow their minds down by wandering through a yard sale, uncovering hidden treasures,” Goggins said in a statement. “I hope my Sleep Story with Calm guides listeners into a soothing and restful sleep, where their imagination allows them to discover and create their own stories…and maybe drop in on the next Yard Sale they see, where treasures await.”

Goggins’s “The Yard Sale” joins a vast library of more than 500 Sleep Stories on Calm narrated by celebs such as Cynthia Erevo, Harry Styles, Camila Cabello, Matthew McConaughey, Don Cheadle, Sheryl Lee Ralph,

Kevin Bacon and more.

Whether he’s delivering cutting one-liners on The White Lotus or guiding his listeners into deep slumber, Goggins is a must-listen-to celebrity. So, the next time you need a break from TV drama or the craziness that is The White Lotus, listen to “The Yard Sale” for a perfect, peaceful escape – I know I will.