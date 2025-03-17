Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Walton Goggins as Rick in \'The White Lotus\' Season 3
ICYMI, This ‘White Lotus’ Reaction Shot Is The Internet’s New Fave Meme

Bre McNamara

The White Lotus is no stranger to leaving fans speechless, but Season 3, Episode 5 might take the cake for having the most shocking and jaw-dropping scenes to date. Of course, fans ran to X/ Twitter to react to everything that happened, especially Rick’s (Walton Goggins) reaction to Frank’s (Sam Rockwell) wild monologue, which perfectly sums up how everyone felt watching all that transpired in the episode. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 5 follow.

During the episode, Rick met up with his old friend Frank in Bangkok while looking for the White Lotus Thailand’s owner Sritala (Lek Patravadi) and her husband, Jim Hollinger. While catching up at a bar, Frank tells Rick about his newfound sobriety, which leads the former to explain — in *very* graphic detail — how he stopped drinking. Since the monologue is extremely NSFW, I’ll give you the PG SparkNotes version: Basically, Frank told Rick he came to Thailand for the women, who he found himself sleeping with each night. However, despite having all of these women at his beck and call, Frank still wasn’t satisfied. Now, here’s where the conversation took a major turn.

Frank said he soon started dressing in women’s lingerie and having sex with guys much like himself in an attempt to feel what the women he hooked up with felt during their sexual encounters.

As Frank talked, the camera panned to Rick, whose facial expression perfectly summed up how ,amy viewers felt listening to this monologue.

Though the shots of Rick’s facial expressions were absolute perfection, they’re not the only memes fans used to react to this scene.

The fact that this scene wasn’t even the most chaotic one in the episode is making me crash out. Let’s not forget that things got a bit too incest-y between Saxon and Lochlan while partying on that boat with Chelsea and Chloe.

As you can see, Episode 5 sparked a ton of internet reactions, but Rick’s facial expression was definitely the meme of the night.

