ICYMI, This ‘White Lotus’ Reaction Shot Is The Internet’s New Fave Meme

The White Lotus is no stranger to leaving fans speechless, but Season 3, Episode 5 might take the cake for having the most shocking and jaw-dropping scenes to date. Of course, fans ran to X/ Twitter to react to everything that happened, especially Rick’s (Walton Goggins) reaction to Frank’s (Sam Rockwell) wild monologue, which perfectly sums up how everyone felt watching all that transpired in the episode. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 5 follow.

During the episode, Rick met up with his old friend Frank in Bangkok while looking for the White Lotus Thailand’s owner Sritala (Lek Patravadi) and her husband, Jim Hollinger. While catching up at a bar, Frank tells Rick about his newfound sobriety, which leads the former to explain — in *very* graphic detail — how he stopped drinking. Since the monologue is extremely NSFW, I’ll give you the PG SparkNotes version: Basically, Frank told Rick he came to Thailand for the women, who he found himself sleeping with each night. However, despite having all of these women at his beck and call, Frank still wasn’t satisfied. Now, here’s where the conversation took a major turn.

Frank said he soon started dressing in women’s lingerie and having sex with guys much like himself in an attempt to feel what the women he hooked up with felt during their sexual encounters.

As Frank talked, the camera panned to Rick, whose facial expression perfectly summed up how ,amy viewers felt listening to this monologue.

He couldn’t believe what he was hearing but stayed supportive. Find yourself a friend like Rick. #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/bx4hA3Ms6q — Kels. (@KelseyStauffer) March 17, 2025

If I send you this, it means I’m listening but I’m going to need a second to process this #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/Iy0aM4eXpY — Draké (@Tally__Drake) March 17, 2025

Though the shots of Rick’s facial expressions were absolute perfection, they’re not the only memes fans used to react to this scene.

Sam Rockwell wanting to be an Asian woman who gets railed by men who look like him ??? #TheWhiteLotus #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/W2vtDUYF8D — Steven T (@steventphoto) March 17, 2025

Me listening to the dude talk about wanting to become an “asian girl” #TheWhiteLotus #WhiteLotus

pic.twitter.com/nRpFS1Q7jL — c (@vxcoreyy) March 17, 2025

The fact that this scene wasn’t even the most chaotic one in the episode is making me crash out. Let’s not forget that things got a bit too incest-y between Saxon and Lochlan while partying on that boat with Chelsea and Chloe.

lochlan was a little too eager to kiss saxon like sir that is your BROTHER #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/EbrlKMCRDe — adam (@adamsphantasy) March 17, 2025

From watching lochlan eagerly kiss Saxon to Sam Rockwell wanting to be an Asian girl. This episode is a lot to digest omg- #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/GY2ZbohQW9 — CXVIII (@1llicitBuck) March 17, 2025

As you can see, Episode 5 sparked a ton of internet reactions, but Rick’s facial expression was definitely the meme of the night.