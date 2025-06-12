Fans Think This ‘TSITP’ Character Dies In Season 3 & I’m Unwell Already

On June 11, the trailer for Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty dropped — and I’ve been unwell ever since. And while most fans are wondering who Belly will end up with, I’m worried about the fate of another character: Steven. ICYMI, the trailer showed a clip of a car accident, and Belly’s brother in the headlights. And it’s leaving me with one question… does Steven die in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?!

Steven is a complex character for sure. In Season 1, he’s characterized as Belly’s annoying (and oftentimes, mean) older brother. However, by the end of Season 2, Steven evolved into a fan-favorite character — especially through his relationship with Belly’s best friend, Taylor. Going into Season 3, fans are probably expecting to see this relationship grow and flourish… but the trailer? Well, it might tell a very different story.

Toward the end of the trailer, we see a quick glimpse of Steven in a car with a horn blaring in the background. Immediately after, we see a clip of his girlfriend, Taylor, crying. Now, we don’t know if the two clips are explicitly related — there’s a lot of crying in this show — but from where I’m standing, it ain’t looking too good. Jenny Han, explain this! Immediately!

After the trailer dropped, fans flooded social media, expressing their concern for Steven’s fate. A top YouTube comment on the trailer reads, “If anything happens to Steven-✋,” and I couldn’t agree more — and neither can X/Twitter users.

Now, we won’t know for sure what happens to Steven until the new season drops on July 16. However, perhaps the book can clue us in on what to expect in Season 3. Or… maybe not.

What happens to Steven in Book 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty ?

Contrary to the television series, Steven isn’t a central character in the books. In the third book, We’ll Always Have Summer, Steven doesn’t even get into a car accident — and he’s not even dating Taylor in the book universe, either. So, yes: Steven is alive by the end of the third book. However, the show has taken quite the departure from the original trilogy — so really, anything can happen. Steven, stay alive!