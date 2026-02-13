Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
There’s A Theory Taylor & Travis Are Getting Married This Month

After announcing their engagement on Aug. 26, 2025, it’s been a whirlwind few months for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Since then, Swift has released her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl; dropped her Disney+ documentary, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour; and blessed fans with music videos filled with Easter eggs. Kelce has a full plate himself, with his career as a star NFL player and his chart-topping New Heights podcast that he co-hosts with his brother ,Jason Kelce, another former NFL player. Still, with all of these big career moves and accomplishments, one of the biggest questions on Swiftie’s mind is when and where will Travis and Taylor get married

Fans have previously been speculating that the wedding would be held this summer — specifically on June 13, with 13 famously being Swift’s lucky number. The rumored location is at The Ocean House, a high-end wedding venue right by Swift’s Rhode Island mansion in Watch Hill. But now, the theories have changed. After a switch up in the release schedule of Kelce’s New Heights podcast, fans are now theorizing that the pair may be tying the knot even sooner than we thought.

NEW HEIGHTS HIATUS

The Kelce brothers announced on their latest episode of New Heights that they will be taking a “short little break” for the next six weeks, but did assure fans that they have prerecorded a few episodes. Still, this announcement came without any real explanation, leaving fans to wonder why the co-hosts and brothers would be taking this break. Could it be for the younger Kelce to get married? Some fans seem to think so. Others, however, find these rumors to be a little too unfounded to follow, and will continue to patiently wait for confirmation directly out of either Swift or Kelce’s mouths.

The ENGAGEMENT

Kelce proposed to Swift with a huge rock. And while she admired the beauty of it, she also shared that looking at the ring (which she does constantly) reminds her more of “the fact that this is the person I get to hang out with every day forever, that’s the whole thing of it, that’s the win, and this represents that.” She shared even more during her Oct. 6 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, opening up that she’d never seen Kelce so nervous before he proposed, stating, “He’s like, ‘My heart is racing,’ and I’ve never seen this dude nervous, ever. He’s professionally not a nervous person.”

wEDDING PLANNING

According to sources close to Swift, who talked to People on Oct 6, Swift is “very excited about planning the wedding.” The source also revealed, “She’s been super focused on work commitments. She’s not kidding when she says she’s exhausted. She’s ready for a break so she can focus on the wedding.” So it looks like, as of October, the pair weren’t deep into planning the wedding — which would make it pretty surprising if they got married a mere four months later. Weddings this big and this star-studded take time.

So, Swifties will have to wait and see when the wedding is, but I’m sure it’ll be a day out of the couple’s dreams either way.

