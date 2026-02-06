Taylor Swift officially released her second music video from The Life of a Showgirl for the track “Opalite,” leaving Swifties to do what they’ve always done best: hunt for Easter eggs. The music video explores the creation of “Opalite,” a spray that is the cure to all loneliness. The music video is a quirky, retro ode to those who often feel like outcasts or alone. Not only was Swift’s entire appearance on The Graham Norton Show itself an Easter egg, but the video itself featured many references to other songs on TLOAS, past eras, potential Taylor’s Version releases, and theories about other music videos in the era that may be coming. Here are some of the Easter eggs you may have missed from the “Opalite” music video.
- “Mad Woman” Friendship Bracelet
-
There was a reference to the folklore track “mad woman” with a friendship bracelet (an Easter egg within itself, thanks to the Eras Tour), referencing “You’re On Your Own Kid,” reading, “F*ck U 4ever.”
- George Michael Poster
-
In Swift’s bedroom, viewers spotted a poster of George Michael on the wall behind her mirror. The poster is a nod to Swift’s song “Father Figure,” another track on TLOAS that was inspired by the late artist. A small booklet referencing Michael’s debut album Faith is also spotted, leaving fans to theorize whether we can anticipate a “Father Figure” music video.
- “Taylor’s Version”
-
In the background of the music video, a “Taylor’s Version” reference can be spotted in the background of the living room, the letters reading “TV” (and knowing Swift, it’s safe to assume it was done purposefully.)
- TLOAS Store Names
-
In the mall in the music video, the store names are all references to other tracks on TLOAS. The shop names read, “Sweeter Than a Peach,” “Dear Protege,” and “Infamy Loves Co.” These reference the tracks “The Life of a Showgirl,” “Father Figure,” and “Cancelled!”
- Views Of Portofino
-
Referring to “Elizabeth Taylor,” Portofino can be spotted during the music video. It can be spotted in the background of the restaurant when Domhall Gleeson is dining out with his cactus (yes, you read that right).
- TTPD
-
In the music video, Swift embarks on a close friendship with a rock to briefly cure her loneliness. On the box for the rock, the label reads, “My Best Friend!” leaving fans to wonder if it’s a reference to the TTPD lyric in “My Boy Breaks His Favorite Toys” that says, “He was my best friend down at the sandlot.”
- Austin Swift
-
Austin Swift, Taylor’s younger brother, has a cameo in the music video. He is also mentioned in the opening verse of this track in the lines, “I had a bad habit / Of missing lovers past / My brother used to call it / ‘Eating out of the trash’ / It’s never gonna last.”
- Eras Tour Dancers
-
Swift has never been shy to include her incredibly talented Eras Tour dancers in music videos, and “Opalite” proved to be no exception.