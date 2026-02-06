Taylor Swift officially released her second music video from The Life of a Showgirl for the track “Opalite,” leaving Swifties to do what they’ve always done best: hunt for Easter eggs. The music video explores the creation of “Opalite,” a spray that is the cure to all loneliness. The music video is a quirky, retro ode to those who often feel like outcasts or alone. Not only was Swift’s entire appearance on The Graham Norton Show itself an Easter egg, but the video itself featured many references to other songs on TLOAS, past eras, potential Taylor’s Version releases, and theories about other music videos in the era that may be coming. Here are some of the Easter eggs you may have missed from the “Opalite” music video.

“Mad Woman” Friendship Bracelet

Ok mad woman easter egg in the Opalite music video?? pic.twitter.com/tYLUkv5CK4 — Shaun Universe (@shaun_universe) February 6, 2026 There was a reference to the folklore track “mad woman” with a friendship bracelet (an Easter egg within itself, thanks to the Eras Tour), referencing “You’re On Your Own Kid,” reading, “F*ck U 4ever.”

George Michael Poster

The George Michael easter eggs in the opalite mv 👀 Father figure 3rd single… pic.twitter.com/NuB9QiX3LU — T (@ItsMeHi_1989_) February 6, 2026 In Swift’s bedroom, viewers spotted a poster of George Michael on the wall behind her mirror. The poster is a nod to Swift’s song “Father Figure,” another track on TLOAS that was inspired by the late artist. A small booklet referencing Michael’s debut album Faith is also spotted, leaving fans to theorize whether we can anticipate a “Father Figure” music video.

“Taylor’s Version”

‼️ | A "Taylor's Version" easter egg was seen in 'Opalite' music video! pic.twitter.com/59KliZr5QN — Taylor Swift News (@blessedswifty) February 6, 2026 In the background of the music video, a “Taylor’s Version” reference can be spotted in the background of the living room, the letters reading “TV” (and knowing Swift, it’s safe to assume it was done purposefully.)

TLOAS Store Names

the store names??? okayyyy I see you easter eggs 😁🤭 #OpaliteMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/wKdSqoDs7t — Archie ❤️‍🔥 (@CorneliaDynasty) February 6, 2026 In the mall in the music video, the store names are all references to other tracks on TLOAS. The shop names read, “Sweeter Than a Peach,” “Dear Protege,” and “Infamy Loves Co.” These reference the tracks “The Life of a Showgirl,” “Father Figure,” and “Cancelled!”

Views Of Portofino

And a view of portafino is seen in the background here pic.twitter.com/viYBEUosba — MAStermind 💿 (@samisntokay) February 6, 2026 Referring to “Elizabeth Taylor,” Portofino can be spotted during the music video. It can be spotted in the background of the restaurant when Domhall Gleeson is dining out with his cactus (yes, you read that right).

TTPD

the rock’s box saying “best friend” on it… “he was my best friend down at the sand lot”… #OpaliteMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/yjNYSP2fA0 — hannah ❤️‍🔥 (@sippingaugust) February 6, 2026 In the music video, Swift embarks on a close friendship with a rock to briefly cure her loneliness. On the box for the rock, the label reads, “My Best Friend!” leaving fans to wonder if it’s a reference to the TTPD lyric in “My Boy Breaks His Favorite Toys” that says, “He was my best friend down at the sandlot.”

Austin Swift

Austin Swift cameo in the #OpaliteMusicVideo omggg🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/xhIN2BHY0h — shiv🏹❤️‍🔥 (@shivaniswiftie) February 6, 2026 Austin Swift, Taylor’s younger brother, has a cameo in the music video. He is also mentioned in the opening verse of this track in the lines, “I had a bad habit / Of missing lovers past / My brother used to call it / ‘Eating out of the trash’ / It’s never gonna last.”

Eras Tour Dancers