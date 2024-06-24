Travis Kelce Joined Taylor Swift Onstage At The ‘Eras Tour’ & The Internet’s Losing It (In A Good Way)

This is not a drill y’all! Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift onstage for the first time ever during her Eras Tour concert on June 23 in London, and suffice to say, fans are losing their minds.

Kelce started off as a man with a friendship bracelet and a dream. In June 2023, he was spotted at an Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City where he also plays for his team, The Chiefs. Kelce had the intention of giving Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, but he sadly was unable to have his wildest dreams come true that night. But he didn’t give up!

After that, the stars aligned and allowed Kelce to finally shoot his shot with Swift, which clearly worked because they’re now official.

Since going public with their romance in September 2023, the celeb couple has stolen the hearts of Swifties – I, included. They’ve been seen supporting each other in their respective careers — Swift attending Chiefs games and Kelce making appearances at the Eras Tour.

While a sighting of Kelce at his girlfriend’s show is no rarity, being on stage with her absolutely is. How many people can say they were hard launched on stage alongside Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour?

Rocking a suit and tie, Kelce joined Swift for her performance of “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department. Fans have been eating up clips of this performance online, specifically when Kelce is seen lifting the singer off the ground and carrying her to the back of the stage.

Fans’ hearts are still melting over this and many have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts about just how meaningful Kelce’s appearance really was.

there is something extremely poetic about travis kelce carrying taylor swift away after her heart was shattered…. pic.twitter.com/KJVowSnDr5 — C O U R T N E Y (@icourtneycries) June 23, 2024

If your man doesn’t look at you the way Travis Kelce looks at Taylor Swift then DUMP HIS ASS HE IS NOT THE RIGHT ONE pic.twitter.com/ZDODhusdi7 — sarah LOST CASTLES CRUMBLING (@reqnights) June 24, 2024

Taylor Swift brought Travis Kelce onstage for the first time during an Eras Tour show in London and we can’t get enough! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Q3YQoSOieX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 24, 2024

all-american athlete makes debut on stage with his beautiful performer girlfriend… travis kelce is in his troy bolton era fr pic.twitter.com/NFlpmaNn7A — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) June 23, 2024

Travis on stage with Taylor Swift was not on my 2024 bingo card pic.twitter.com/hyqxprSgJn — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) June 23, 2024

travis kelce needs to write a book on manifestation because how the fuck did he go from making a friendship bracelet for taylor swift to being on stage with her at wembley stadium in front of 89,000 people ?????????? — bethany ♡ tortured poet 🪶 (@corneliastagain) June 23, 2024

oh to be taylor swift being bridal carried by her significant other nfl player travis kelce during her set infront of 90k people. pic.twitter.com/gsdxaMPniD — hayl ⸆⸉ 🪩🪷 (@inmydream1and) June 23, 2024

this is everything pic.twitter.com/ugAHC0A9LC — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) June 23, 2024

Karma really is the guy on the Chiefs, and fans could not be happier that Swift’s finally found that fairytale love she’s been after for years. Let’s all sign a petition to have Travis Kelce as a permanent background dancer for Taylor Swift in future Eras Tour shows. I mean, he’s definitely proven himself!