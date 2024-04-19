Taylor Swift Has Two Songs About Travis Kelce On ‘TTPD’ & I’m Swooning

Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated album The Tortured Poet’s Department is finally here. Even though it may not be exactly what we expected (possibly more songs about Matty Healy than anyone else), fans of Swift’s current relationship will want to listen to two specific tracks. “The Alchemy” and “So High School” are totally about her romance with Travis Kelce. Here are the lyrics that fans are freaking out about.

“The Alchemy” is the 15th track on TTPD and it has so many football references we need to unpack.

In the chorus, Swift sings, “So when I touch down, call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team.” Swift knew from the start that Kelce was a keeper, and she told him to make her his only one, and honestly, I love that for her. She goes on to sing, “These blokes warm the benches. We’ve been on a winning streak.” The word “blokes” is a British slang term for man, possibly referencing her ex-lovers. But Swift is over them and head over heels with her Super Bowl champ.

The bridge may be the cutest part. Swift sings, “Shirts off, and your friends lift you up over their heads/ Beer stickin’ to the floor, cheers chanted ’cause they said/ ‘There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league’/ Where’s the trophy? He just comes, running over to me.” Of course, many believe this is describing Kelce’s Super Bowl win and that moment when Swift embraced him lovingly on the field.

Where's the trophy? He just comes, running over to me – TS, the alchemy pic.twitter.com/24o6qPrt9D — alexis (@evermorelex) April 19, 2024

Swifties are already making cute edits to “The Alchemy.” After listening in the wee hours of the morning, a happy Travis song clearly excited stans.

al· che· my



(noun) a seemingly magical process of transformation, creation, or combination



“finding the person who's right for you requires a very subtle alchemy" pic.twitter.com/cbqUEaBl1I — allyson (@wreckmyplants) April 19, 2024

“The Alchemy” might seem like the only track about Kelce, but there’s another one.

On The Anthology album, we got “So High School.” Swift took everyone’s football star and cheerleader All-American couple comparisons and ran with them. In this song, she describes a youthful love. The very first line is, “I feel so high school every time I look at you.” She goes on to describe things people may have done in high school, like playing the game marry, kiss, or kill.

There has even been a resurfaced clip of Kelce playing the game in 2016. The lyric, “You know how to ball. I know Aristotle,” couldn’t describe their relationship more. The second verse showcases another cute moment the couple shared. “I feel like laughing in the middle of practice./ To that impression, you did of your dad again./ I’m hearing voices like a madman.”

“So High School” was just another win for us. Swift “can do it with a broken heart,” but we love to see her happy.