During Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, it wasn’t hard to notice her “So High School” football boyfriend Travis Kelce singing along and stacking up friendship bracelets at the shows. When the tables were turned and Kelce played in the 2025 Super Bowl, Swift was there to support her man. But lately, with the Eras Tour over and the NFL offseason still in full swing, this couple that once was the most public now has fans wondering — did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce break up? Recent reports have fueled the fire, so here’s what’s going on.

The weekend of April 26, Kelce was spotted partying without Swift in Las Vegas, and fans were super nervous about the possibility of a Taylor and Travis split — so much so that “Taylor Swift breakup” started to trend online. Since his Super Bowl loss in February, Kelce has kept a low profile, and some were starting to suspect the heartbreak wasn’t just for the football loss. But don’t worry too much — on April 29, a source came forward and told Page Six, “They’re still so in love and enjoying spending time with their friends and each other during the offseason. There’s no trouble at all.”

It wasn’t just the lack of time spent together that made the rumor mill swirl. According to reports, Kelce recently unfollowed Ryan Reynolds, a longtime celebrity friend of Swift, on Instagram. But Page Six also says the reported unfollowing had nothing to do with Swift and everything to do with the recent Blake Lively It Ends With Us drama.

But despite all of it, the star-studded couple seems to remain strong. Earlier in April, a source told Page Six about Swift and Kelce’s “nice escape” away from the public eye, saying the pair has been greatly enjoying their time away from the spotlight. Though, they know it “can’t last forever.”

Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

“A lot of their time is spent at home just relaxing. Despite their fame, they’re really just like any other couple,” the source said. “They like to cuddle on the couch and watch movies, play board games, spend time with family, cook dinner together and just hang out.”

If I were Swift and Kelce, I would love spending time away from the spotlight, too — especially following the whirlwind of Swift’s incredible Eras Tour. Even if it can’t last forever, I do not blame the two for taking time off from the rumors, drama, and public appearances. Celebrities need breaks too, people!