Since Taylor Swift announced her newest album on Aug. 12, The Life of a Showgirl, Swifties have done what they do best: come up with theories about the pop star’s next moves. My favorite theory? Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2026. Although Swift has been a top artist globally for years now, she has never performed at the Super Bowl. Although it’s just a rumor (for now), many Swifties have found Easter eggs that make it sound like a Super Bowl performance is a possibility.

Before we get into the Easter eggs, fans can’t help but notice how perfectly the timing lines up. The Super Bowl is scheduled for February 2026, just a few months after the release of The Life of a Showgirl. That would give Swift plenty of time to debut her new music, and then deliver a massive halftime performance. Pair that with her recently buying ownership of all her masters, and it feels like the stars are aligning for Swift.

Most of the Easter eggs that fans have spotted come from Swift’s recent guest-appearance on sports podcast New Heights, hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce. Not only did she announce her newest album on this podcast, but she left lots of subliminal messages for Swifties to pick apart. Her comment about thinking of sourdough bread “60% of the time” sparked whispers about Super Bowl LX. The game is set for Levi’s Stadium in San Clara — while the number 47, mentioned in reference to a “47-second” scream, aligned perfectly with her 47th Eras Tour stop at that very stadium. Levi’s Stadium is also home to the San Francisco 49ers, whose mascot is Sourdough Sam.

The clues don’t stop there. Swifties have also noticed the repetition of the number 12. The Life of a Showgirl is Swift’s 12th album, and it’s been announced that the album has 12 tracks. She announced this album on the podcast episode that dropped on Aug. 12 at 12:12 a.m. Travis Kelce’s NFL career started back in 2013, meaning he’s been in the league for 12 years now. Connecting this with the fact that Swift said she wouldn’t perform the halftime show until she owned all of her music again, it sounds like the timing is just right.

Fans also paid close attention to the decor in the background of the podcast. Behind Swift and Kelce, there are shelves stacked with a variety of things, including football memorabilia, music items, books, and one thing that seemed slightly out of place: Travis’ replica of the Lombardi Trophy. Every Super Bowl winner gets a small replica of the Lombardi trophy. Although this might not sound out of place, the position of the trophy was definitely weird. The trophy was too tall to fit on the lower shelf, so it appears to be laying down awkwardly on its side. Although it seems it would fit on the top shelf very easily, the couple chose to keep it on the lower shelf, making the trophy appear directly between them.

DID YOU SEE THE THEORY THAT TAYLOR WILL BE SB HALFTIME SHOW?!



Eggs so far:

•47 mentioned twice. Her 47th eras show was at Levi’s stadium (home of 49ers) which is where this years SB is!

•49er mascot is sourdough sam

•4+9=13

•the Lombardi trophy was weirdlyy on its side pic.twitter.com/9iWaWDyi7g — jaclyn ❤️‍🔥 (@peppajacc) August 15, 2025

With the Eras Tour over and her new album set to be released Oct. 3, it seems like the perfect time for Swift to go all out on a halftime performance. Whether or not she actually takes the stage at the 2026 Super Bowl remains unknown, but the anticipation and buildup alone prove her unmatched influence. Swifties are dissecting every word, symbol, and subtle hint, turning the halftime show into the latest mystery in her fandom. If history tells us anything, it’s that when Swift drops clues, something big is always on the horizon — and fans will be watching closely.