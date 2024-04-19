Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
taylor swift Dylan Thomas Patti Smith?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp
taylor swift Dylan Thomas Patti Smith?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Culture > Entertainment

Here’s Why Taylor Name-Drops Dylan Thomas & Patti Smith In “TTPD”

Lexi Williams

Taylor Swift may be one of the biggest names in modern music, but she sure does love to name-drop other people. Her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, is chock-full of references to famous folks — from fellow musicians to an iconic silent film star from Old Hollywood. But one of her most intriguing references to real people on the new album (besides Aimee/Kim, perhaps) is her double-reference to Dylan Thomas and Patti Smith on the album’s title track.

ICYMI: Dylan Thomas and Patti Smith are artists — like, super famous ones. Thomas was a Welsh poet and writer who lived in the early 1900s and is probably best known for his poem “Do not go gentle into that good night.” Smith, who is still alive, is an American singer/songwriter, author, poet, and painter (talk about a multi-hyphenate). You’ve probably heard her punk rock album Horses or her song “Because the Night,” which she co-wrote with Bruce Springsteen.

In her song “The Tortured Poets Department,” the second track that shares the name of the album it was released on, Swift references both artists back-to-back in the same line. She sings: “You’re not Dylan Thomas, I’m not Patti Smith.”

So uh, what does she mean by this double-reference? Let’s break it down.

What Does Taylor Swift’s Dylan Thomas & Patti Smith Lyric Mean?

To unpack the meaning of the reference, let’s first look at the lyrics surrounding it:

I laughed in your face and said / “You’re not Dylan Thomas, I’m not Patti Smith / This ain’t the Chelsea Hotel, we’rе modern idiots”

So first of all, it sounds like Swift is recounting a time when she made this reference to someone else, seemingly poking fun at her and whoever she’s talking to. (Ahem, Matty Healy?) She’s comparing them to two great artists from previous generations, noting how they’re silly compared to Thomas and Smith. Basically, she’s saying, “Chill, it’s not that serious; we’re not that deep.”

How Does The Lyric Fit Into the rest of the song?

The self-deprecating comparison between Smith and Thomas is right at home in this song, which starts off with Swift making fun of her lover for using a typewriter: You left your typewriter at my apartment / Straight from the tortured poets department / I think some things I never say / Like, “Who uses typewriters anyway?”

Basically, the song has a laugh at how Swift and her unnamed partner are taking themselves so seriously — I mean: Sometimes I wonder if you’re gonna screw this up with me, but you told Lucy you’d kill yourself if I ever leave / And I had said that to Jack about you so I felt seen — and that despite how viscerally they may be feeling and expressing their emotions, they’re no Thomas or Smith.

Lexi Williams is the Senior Editor at Her Campus, where she spearheads the site's Life and News coverage — including academics, national news, digital news, and viral news. She also oversees our Gen Leaders and Dream Jobs franchises, and works with the national writer team, interns, and freelance writers. Dedicating her career to helping college students, teens, and twentysomethings live their best lives, Lexi became obsessed with all things Gen Z through her previously held editorial positions at Elite Daily and Dorm Therapy. Before that, she dabbled in the food and wine space at Wine Spectator magazine, where she learned to balance her Champagne taste with her Two-Buck-Chuck budget. Lexi's bylines have also appeared in Cosmopolitan, InStyle, Bustle, StyleCaster, and Betches, among others. She graduated magna cum laude with her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Miami in 2016. Originally from Florida, Lexi currently lives with her husband in Brooklyn, New York, where she spends her days scouting the best pizza spots, working on her debut novel, perpetually redecorating her apartment, and taking too many photos of her yappy little rescue dog, Benji. For pitches, contact Lexi at lexiwilliams@hercampus.com. For a healthy dose of Millennial cringe, follow her on Instagram at @lexi___williams.