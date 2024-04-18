‘TTPD’ Was Leaked, & Swifties Are Wondering What Happened With Taylor Swift, Lucy Dacus, & This Problematic Ex

Spoiler alert: this article discusses alleged leaks from The Tortured Poets Department. Back in February, the Swifties went crazy for Taylor’s new album announcement. Just when we thought things couldn’t get more exciting, the forthcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, was apparently leaked. The Swifties are going wild with theories, including one involving Taylor Swift and Lucy Dacus… and Matty Healy. (We really cannot escape this man.).

With TTPD dropping on April 19, fans are already convinced that most of the album’s content concerns her fling with Matty Healy, not Joe Alwyn. Since the release is in less than 24 hours, fans are trying to get every ounce of detail of The Tortured Poets Department. Since the release of Midnights in 2022, fans want some more insight. Especially considering Blondie’s swift (see what I did there?) romance with Matty Healy back in 2023.

Swift and Healy’s original romantic endeavors go all the way back to 2014 when she was spotted at his band’s (The 1975) concert. They amicably reconnected in January 2023, while she was still in a relationship with Joe Alwyn. In May, rumors swirled that Matty and Taylor were officially dating. However, Matty Healy is incredibly controversial, which left fans confused and disappointed. He’s faced backlash for offensive comments and messages, especially offending the Black, Jewish, and Asian communities. Let’s just say, fans were let down by the pairing. Luckily for them, Swift and Healy called things off in June 2023.

y’all are not gonna believe who’s mentioned on this taylor album… — lia 🚀 (@beeefyfridgers) April 17, 2024

Now, in April 2024, there’s more that needs to be said about Healy and Swift, and it might concern Lucy Dacus. According to one of the (alleged) leaked lyrics in The Tortured Poet’s Department, Dacus and Swift’s longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, were pretty involved in her relationship with Healy. In the title track of the album, the leaked lyrics read, “Sometimes I wonder if you’re gonna screw this up with me, but you told Lucy you’d kill yourself if I ever leave / And I had said that to Jack about you so I felt seen.” Oof.

Dacus and Healy don’t necessarily have the best relationship, despite his friendship with fellow Boygenius member Phoebe Bridgers. Last year, in 2023, Healy tweeted “I told Lucy Dacus that Boygenius had inspired me and George to start a new band called ‘Girlretard.’ I don’t hear from her that often.” After Dacus replied, “You don’t hear from me at all,” Healy deactivated his account. The Swifties have continued to dissect additional lyrics from the alleged Tortured Poets Department leak, which they believe are all about Healy.

Anyways, after this leak, the Swifties can’t help but freak out about Swift’s relationship with Lucy Dacus. It’s safe to say people are confused.

LUCY DACUS MENTION ON A TAYLOR SWIFT ALBUM. I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THESE. https://t.co/D7XR50yBib — Hannah (@pomehanate) April 17, 2024

everyone talking about the lucy dacus mention but literally no one posting the lyric i hate you people — xia ☆ (@0V3RVND3R) April 18, 2024

guys be serious rn is there really a lucy dacus mention in ttpd . . pic.twitter.com/r3IQoS0vIe — av (@cIairogenius) April 17, 2024

Some fans, though, are heated.

finding out that the blonde lady (allegedly) namedrops lucy dacus on her new album is one thing but bringing patti smith into it??? pic.twitter.com/LRfQuVH8xZ — wrestle with jimmy cocoa puff (@grace_roso) April 18, 2024

one thing i will say is swifties better leave lucy dacus the fuck alone lol — sasha 🍅 (@45soutoftime) April 18, 2024

apparently taylor mentions lucy dacus in her new album…. pic.twitter.com/lzLIyhPkOh — jord 🤠 (@jordanberry__) April 18, 2024

me after listening to that lyric about lucy dacus pic.twitter.com/ylb2MZOkhL — dani (@kristenstcwarts) April 18, 2024

Things are going to get pretty interesting, I fear.

lucy dacus listening to ttpd tomorrow pic.twitter.com/w9im7lu21z — addisyn (@radargenius) April 17, 2024

lucy dacus and matty healy listening to ttpd tomorrow https://t.co/W29PtTjuQ4 pic.twitter.com/7oRBYSP1TB — Neely O’Conor Oberst Shitposter XIII 🤘 (@coclassico) April 18, 2024

lucy dacus rn after being mentioned in a song about [REDACTED] pic.twitter.com/vgsFEO6TCW — frankie jonas (@oppenheimlor) April 18, 2024

All of this to say, Blondie has got major explaining to do.