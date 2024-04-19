Taylor Swift’s “thanK you aIMee” Seems To Be A Kim K Diss Track & The Lyrics Are Wild

This is the diss track we never saw coming. On The Anthology edition of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift has a song that seems to be all about Kim Kardashian. The answer is in the title itself, “thanK you aIMee,” where the only capitalized letters spell out “Kim.” Oop. There are also telling lyrics that point to Kardashian.

In the first verse, Swift sings, “When I picture my hometown there’s a bronze spray-tanned statue of you.” Of course, the Kardashians are known for their bronze skin and noticeable tans. In verse 2 she sings, “And it wasn’t a fair fight, or a clean kill each time that Aimee stomped across my gravе.” This immediately brought me back to the Reputation era and the Look What You Made Me Do music video, where Swift’s in the cemetery. That song, of course, is also widely believed to be about Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West.

In “thanK you aIMee,” Swift goes on to sing, “Your words are still just ringing in my head,” which could be a tie-in to the notorious phone call drama between her and Kardashian.

The end of the song is really what made me gasp at 2 a.m. “And so I changed your name and any real defining clues. And one day, your kid comes home singin’ a song that only us two is gonna know is about you,” Swift sings. This sold me the most on the song being about Kardashian.

The reality star’s daughter, North West, has spoken publicly in the past about how she’s a fan of Swift. Her singing Swift’s songs, especially ones about Kardashian, is perhaps Blondie’s greatest revenge.

OMG. thanK you aIMee

i am speechless#TTPD pic.twitter.com/ccVKEsa949 — Tortured Lilith Department 🏳️‍🌈 🤍 (@lilith13s) April 19, 2024

Swift ends the song by switching “F*ck you, Aimee” with “Thank you, Aimee.” Everything she went through only made her stronger, and she was able to see the situation in a different light by the end of the track.

Of course, fans went crazy about this song on X (formerly known as Twitter) while reacting to the album.

"Your kid comes home singing a song that only us two is gonna know is about you" #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/qXu1YvYcNx — cata (@tayswiftclub) April 19, 2024

She really said “here’s 30 songs, and also fuck you Kim Kardashian” — ryan (@OhItsRyan) April 19, 2024

North West listening to thanK you aIMee with Kim tomorrow morning… pic.twitter.com/Vo9KIhXBOb — aram (@aramnotagoat) April 19, 2024

One fan even thinks North West will post a TikTok to this song very soon.

kim when north posts a tik tok to thanK you aIMee pic.twitter.com/6Lm9DWXN4u — amanda ob (@amandaob30) April 19, 2024

I don’t know what surprised me more: the double album announcement or this song. I think we should all say thank you, Taylor, for an unforgettable listening experience.