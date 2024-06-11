Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by John Medina/Getty Images
Swifties Think Taylor Swift Might Announce Something *Major* During Her 100th ‘Eras Tour’ Concert

Amanda Brown

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been groundbreaking. During her shows, Swift performs for three hours paying tribute to every one of her timeless, iconic eras. Swift’s tour began on March 17, 2023, in Arizona and is planned to end on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver.

On June 13, Swift will officially perform her 100th show in Liverpool, England at Anfield Stadium. Swifties know that 13 is Taylor’s lucky number, so they’re eager to see what’s up her sleeve. Many are theorizing that something *huge* is coming, and honestly, their predictions are convincing.

On June 9, during Swift’s Edinburgh show, her outfit she wore while performing her 1989 era alluded to The Little Mermaid’s Ariel. She stunned in a sequined green and purple set. Fans believe that this could symbolize Swift’s voice being “trapped,” anticipating the announcement of a potential re-recording, whether that be Taylor Swift, her debut album, or Reputation.

Swift is no stranger to surprise announcements, especially during her Eras Tour shows. Throughout her concerts, Swift often teases her imminent announcements with her outfits, social media posts, and surprise songs.

Her most recent easter egg was a YouTube Short where she was seen rehearsing for her concert. Fans gathered from the video that Swift was adding her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, to the setlist.

Swift has also announced two re-recordings of her past albums during her Eras Tour shows. 

On May 5, 2023 in Nashville, after repping purple throughout the show, Swift announced Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which she later released July 7. Then, during the final show of the first U.S. leg of her tour in Los Angeles on August 9, Swift wore blue throughout the show before announcing her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album, which she released on October 27.

The way Taylor Swift announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version) with all these Easter eggs at the Eras Tour proves she really is a mastermind ☺️ #tstheerastour #swifttok

We all know Swifties are better than actual detectives, so many are convinced Swift has a special surprise in store for her 100th Eras Tour concert. 

Even though Swifties are well acquainted with being the “Foolish One” when their theories don’t come to life, many believe a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement will be in our future. What Swiftie isn’t used to clowning? 

On TikTok, one fan discussed potential overlooked easter eggs, and she has officially made me a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement truther. 

oh my god. RepTV might actually be right around the corner??? KARYN IS WAKING UP🐍 RepTV🖤 announced: June 13 release: August 2 #taylorswift #taylorsversion #swifttok #swiftie #reptv #rep #reputation #reputationtaylorsversion #erastour #TStheErasTour #clownery #112daytheory @Taylor Swift @Taylor Nation @Nikki @Jojo in KC @swiftiesweetheart @Lysss117

You heard it here, folks, Taylor Swift may absolutely announce the long-awaited re-recording. I mean, just look at that evidence. Fans have shared on X/Twitter their current thoughts and feelings… and there are a lot. 

BRB, I’m currently listening to Reputation to manifest the announcement of its re-record on June 13.

