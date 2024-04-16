Swifties Might Be Getting ‘Reputation (TV)’ After All, According To This Theory

If you’ve been looking for new music to add to your playlist, there are only a few more days until Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department will be available to you. So, make sure you check in on the Swifties in your life this week because we are going to be unwell, especially if the latest fan theory, which predicts that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) will be announced the same day TTPD drops, comes true.

The release of TTPD has been on the top of Swiftie’s minds since Swift announced it during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights during the 2024 Grammy Awards. Shortly after the announcement, the track list was released, which only made fans more excited to hear the album. And of course, the track lengths for the album were recently revealed, and fans thinks a few of them hold some significance.

Every day that passes this means we’re one step closer to hearing TTPD, but it might mean we’re also closer to Reputation (Taylor’s Version) behind announced or released, according to a fan theory posted by a TikTok user by @swiftlyobsessed on April 15.

According to the theory, TTPD might be a double album drop with Rep. This theory comes after a QR code popped up in Chicago, which, after scanning them, brought you to an “Error 321” page. This same error popped up on Swift’s website the same day of the Grammys, leaving fans, at the time, thinking she would announce Reputation (TV). Obviously, that wasn’t the case, but maybe it is now.

On the background for the QR code, there’s a ton of repetition of the TTPDs and 13s, which look a lot like the repetition of “Taylor Swift” on the Reputation album cover. The theory predicts that Swift will release TTPD at midnight, as scheduled, but will then drop Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at 3 AM. TBH, this seems pretty convincing, and it’s very Rep-coded to drop the album with no explanation.

Fans in the comments have mixed feelings about this, but also have some of their own theories to share. One user commented, “I’ve been thinking maybe she will drop TTPD and announce Rep TV the same day so then TTPD has its moment for a few months before Rep TV is dropped.”

Another user thinks Swift is releasing a book. “I’ve been thinking book!! Lines up with the ATW short film story/timeline and with how she emphasized ‘album’ in the Spotify clip makes me think there’s a non-album something coming.” TBH, if Blondie releases a book, I will read it front-to-back in one sitting.

I have no idea what to think, but if Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is announced or released on the same day as TTPD, just know that I will be OOO, skipping my class, and studying every single lyric for the album(s) like the good tortured poet I am.