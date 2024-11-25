The Mormon Wives Are Fighting & Taylor Frankie Paul’s At The Center Of The Drama

Hulu’s hottest show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has made many people into fans of TikTok’s infamous MomTok. During the first season alone, viewers were met with unexpected moments — like the drama between Jen Affleck and her husband Zac, and the infamous Fruity Pebbles Gate. With a second season now underway, drama is already brewing between the influencers and I’m so sat. There is a lot of beef in the MomTok community between Taylor Frankie Paul and the other Mormon moms, and it has intersected with other mom influencers who aren’t even involved in the show. TK

It all started when Paul attended the 2024 CMA Awards on Nov. 20, where she was one of the ceremony’s presenters. After the event, Paul claims none of her Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives co-stars acknowledged her appearance at the CMAs and decided to call them out on Instagram. In her Instagram story, Paul wrote, “Not a single one of my girls from MomTok said anything on my CMA post, such a big night for me. Awkward.”

She even singled out Demi Engemann in her continued IG Story rant. “Since Demi is the most triggered by it, it’s interesting because she phone called me the other day saying, ‘I feel like you don’t really support me on social media.’ So it’s weird that it matters when it comes to her but when it comes to me, it shouldn’t be a big deal and they don’t have to bow down to me,” Paul said. Her Campus reached out to Engemann’s team for comment but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Things didn’t stop there, though. In a TikTok video, Paul seemingly dissed all of MomTok with the caption, “Me acting clueless next time I have to see momtok.” Her Campus reached out to Paul’s team for comment about the drama, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

While Paul made it seem like none of the other MomTok moms were supportive of her, the influencers actually did comment under Paul’s CMAs Instagram post right she called them out on TikTok. Mikayla Matthews commented, “Please let me stay in TikTok,” while Jessi Ngatikaura wrote, “Repost the cma’s TikTok of you ✔️Post you on my story ✔️ Text you all day to congratulate and hype you up ✔️

Like this post ✔️Free clip ins for filming and events like this ✔️ Free hair for your mom ✔️Sh*t I forgot to comment even though I’m on vacation with my family and trying not to scroll too much 🤭 I’m the worst friend!! Forgive me queen Taylor, I’ll bow down now.” Mayci Neeley also commented, “The love of my life 😍.”

This isn’t the only drama Paul’s found herself in recently. In a five-part TikTok series posted on Nov. 24, fellow Mormon mom Makenna Gibbons brought up the now-infamous swinging scandal, claiming that her ex-husband and another Mormon wife (which fans figured out to be Paul) had an affair. Her Campus reached out to Paul for comment on Gibbons’s claim but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Gibbons explained how she and her ex-husband became involved in soft swinging due to their involvement with two other couples—one of them including Paul and her ex-husband, Tate Paul. “I was starting to recognize things were happening between couple one’s wife and [my ex],” she said. As the soft swinging between them went on, Gibbons said that she could feel that her ex had feelings for “couple one’s wife,” and told him they could divorce if he wanted to explore things.

Gibbons then shared that she went to the wife to lay out her boundaries. “I went that same week to couple one’s house and talked with the wife, and said, ‘I’m not here to judge on what you guys are doing, but I will no longer participate in things we don’t want to do,’” Gibbons said in a video. She continued, “I think anyone who has ever been cheated on knows the gaslighting that comes along with it. I think this naturally has to happen, because the spouse who’s cheating doesn’t want their actions to be known.”

@kenna.gibbons I share these things in hopes others can learn from my mistakes. While I am not proud of my decisions back then, I have learned and grown so much from these experiences, it’s hard to wish anything different. Be kind, we’re all humans learning and living for the first time 🫶🏼 ♬ original sound – Kenna

After Gibbons opened up about what went down between her ex-husband and couple one’s wife, Paul dissed Gibbons in a TikTok video while sharing receipts. The caption of the video read, “She never asked to stop, she was one of the instigators and sent HER husband to get me, but tell your side, sis.” But it didn’t stop there, because, in the caption underneath the video, Paul wrote, “Well she deserves an acting award. The amount of times SHE wanted to play.” Her Campus reached out to Gibbons’s team for comment on Paul’s response but did not hear back by the time of publication.

I don’t know why there’s so much drama happening between Paul and MomTok right now, but I have a feeling this will most likely play out in Season 2 of SLOMW!