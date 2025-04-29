Taylor Frankie Paul Got Real About Where She Stands With Dakota After Those Stagecoach Pics

Ahead of Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, fans have had lingering questions in our minds. TBH, I never expected some of them to get answered before the second season’s release. Specifically, my question of whether Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen were together or not — especially after the cliffhanger Season 1 left us with and their relationship. Except, here we are! Paul has cleared the air for us one last time before the second season’s release about whether she and Mortensen are a couple.

Despite the cliffhanger of the first season, the pair had planned to co-parent their son Ever True, who Paul was expecting throughout the season, and was born March 2024. Following the release of the first season, rumors surrounding Paul and Mortensen’s split started to circulate. Neither had spoken directly on the rumors, but fans noticed that the pair spent Christmas separately. In fact, it wasn’t until Jan. 20, 2025 that Paul shared on Instagram Stories that she was healing from the breakup, admitting she cried “every day,” and shared advice with her followers on how to navigate the feelings of a breakup. “That’s grief, let it through so it can pass and you can heal,” she wrote. “The more you resist the pain coming through, the longer the suffering, learned this the hard way.”

The pair seemed relatively quiet and kept their privacy a priority — that is, until April 27, 2025. When Stagecoach rolled around, photos of Mortensen and Paul were posted on Paul’s Instagram and TikTok accounts. Cozying up, Paul posted a series of photos at Stagecoach, starting the photos with a slide of her and Mortensen cozying up and ending the series with Mortensen get very up close and personal. Of course, fans went wild over this and the potential that the pair were back together. “This can be taken so many ways girl, got my mind all confused 🤣,” one user wrote at the shock of seeing Mortensen pictured with Paul.

Paul then took to her Instagram Stories on April 29 to answer fans’ questions, and confirmed that she and Mortensen are not together, despite the post. “I know it’s confusing. I’m also confused. However I’m not in a place where I could be in a healthy relationship,” she shared. “Doesn’t mean it’s what I wanted, and that no feelings are there, as of now it’s battle of aligning the mind and heart.”

Despite not knowing the trajectory of the pair’s relationship now or in the future, it will be interesting to see if it’s touched upon in the second season of the show and if they find their way back to one another. Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives airs on Hulu on May 15.